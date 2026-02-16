or
Robert Duvall's Cause of Death: How Did the Hollywood Actor Die?

Legendary actor Robert Duvall's death was confirmed by his wife, Luciana Pedraza, on February 16.

Feb. 16 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

Robert Duvall, known for his iconic roles in movies such as To Kill a Mockingbird and The Godfather, died at the age of 95.

The sad news was confirmed on Monday, February 16.

Scroll down to find out more about his death.

What Happened to Robert Duvall?

Duvall's wife of 20 years, Luciana Pedraza, confirmed the actor's passing in a social media post.

"Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort," she revealed. "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything."

Pedraza praised her late husband's acting chops, writing, "For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented."

"His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court," she continued. "In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."

What Was Robert Duvall's Cause of Death?

Duvall's cause of death is unclear, as it wasn't immediately disclosed.

Robert Duvall's TV Shows and Movies

Duvall began his career in theater in the early 1950s before making his big screen debut as Boo Radley in the 1962 film To Kill a Mockingbird.

He went on to have a seven-decade career, appearing in films like Apocalypse Now, The Godfather Part II, The Conversation, Network and The Natural, among many others.

The late star won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in the 1983 film Tender Mercies, in which he portrayed a former country music singer.

Robert Duvall Is Survived by His Wife

Duvall is survived by his wife, whom he married in 2005 after nearly a decade of dating.

"I met my wife in Argentina. The flower shop was closed, so I went to the bakery. If the flower shop had been open, I never would’ve met her," the Godfather actor told Esquire in December 2010.

Pedraza previously revealed she was the one who made the first move on the star, not realizing at the time just how famous he was.

“I didn’t want to, but my friends said, ‘Go invite him to our party. He loves the tango,’” she told The Austin Chronicle in March 2003 during a joint interview with her then-boyfriend. “So we walked around the block and talked. I said, ‘Mr. Duvall, here’s my card. If you wanna come to this party, my friends would love to have you,’ with no expectations. And he came.”

