Rob and Michele Reiner's Causes of Death Revealed as Son Nick Makes First Court Appearance Following Grisly Murders

Rob and Michele Reiner's official causes of death have been revealed days after the shocking tragedy.

Dec. 17 2025, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

Rob and Michele Reiner's shocking causes of death have been revealed.

The celeb couple died of “multiple sharp force injuries,” per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

The news comes shortly after their son Nick, who faces two charges of first-degree murder, made his first court appearance on Wednesday, December 17. He was originally scheduled to appear before a judge on Tuesday, December 16, but was not yet medically cleared.

The young screenwriter arrived to court Wednesday wearing no shirt and in shackles, with what seemed to be a suicide prevention vest.

Nick Reiner allegedly killed his parents.

"We ask that during this process, you allow the system to move forward in the way that it was designed to move forward, not with a rush to judgement, not with jumping to conclusions, but with restraint and with dignity, and with the respect that this system and this process deserves, and that the family deserves," Nick's attorney Alan Jackson told reporters outside the courtroom, noting there were "very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case."

Nick could receive the death penalty or life without parole if convicted.

As he appeared before Judge Theresa McGonigle, he could be heard uttering solely three words: "Yes, your honor."

Rob and Michele were found deceased with slitted throats on Sunday, December 14. Their daughter, Romy, called the police after discovering the bodies.

