Robert Duvall once opened up about finding lasting love with his fourth wife, Luciana Pedraza, after a chance encounter changed his life. The legendary actor, who went through three previous marriages, described those relationships as "part of the process of life" before settling down for good.

Meet-Cute

Source: mega Robert Duvall met his fourth wife by chance in Argentina.

He happily married Pedraza, 54 — who is much younger than him — in 2005 after almost a decade of dating. Recalling how their romance began, Duvall revealed they met unexpectedly while he was in South America. "When I met my current wife — she's much younger than I — we met in Argentina on the street, by chance," he shared with the Examiner in 2021. "I figured, why not? [And] it worked out."

Source: mega The actor called his previous marriages 'part of the process of life.'

Pedraza revealed she was the one to approach the actor. "I didn't want to, but my friends said, 'Go invite him to our party. He loves the tango,'" she told The Austin Chronicle in March 2003. "So we walked around the block and talked. I said, 'Mr. Duvall, here's my card. If you wanna come to this party, my friends would love to have you,' with no expectations. And he came."

'He Was Simply Everything'

Source: mega Duvall was happily married to Luciana Pedraza since 2005.

The To Kill a Mockingbird actor, 95, died on Sunday, February 15. Pedraza confirmed the actor's passing in a social media post. "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort," she shared. "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything." Pedraza praised her late husband's acting skills, writing, "For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented." "His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court," she added. "In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind." Duvall's cause of death is still unknown.

Long Acting Career

Source: mega The actor died on Sunday, February 15, at 95 years old.