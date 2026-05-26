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'Nut Job' Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Sparks Panic as He Bizarrely Handles 2 Snakes While Wife Cheryl Hines Begs Him to Stop: Watch

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Source: MEGA; @robertfkennedyjr/Instagram

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was bit multiple times during his encounter with the two snakes.

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May 26 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sparked online buzz after posting a bizarre video in which he handled two snakes with his bare hands.

"Cheryl cheerleads the removal of a pair of Black Racers from Dr. Oz's patio," RFK Jr., 72, captioned the video, where his wife, Cheryl Hines, can be heard pleading for him to stop.

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Bizarrely Handled 2 Snakes

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Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a video of himself cornering two snakes at Dr. Oz's Palm Beach home.
Source: @robertfkennedyjr/Instagram

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a video of himself cornering two snakes at Dr. Oz's Palm Beach home.

The Tuesday, May 26, video began with the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services cornering two snakes outside of Oz's beachfront Palm Beach, Fla., property.

"Well, they were having s--," Oz, 65, said in the video. "So what are they?"

RFK Jr. initially joked they were moccasin snakes, which are highly venomous. As he grabbed the two reptiles by their tails, his wife, 60, could be heard saying, "Bobby, why?"

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Source: @robertfkennedyjr/Instagram

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. handled two snakes in a bizarre new video.

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Cheryl Hines Called Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 'Nuts'

Photo of Cheryl Hines can be heard begging her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to drop the snakes.
Source: @robertfkennedyjr/Instagram

Cheryl Hines can be heard begging her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to drop the snakes.

"Those are dangerous!" the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress pleaded as RFK Jr. continued to ignore her. "You are nuts. Honey, let them go. Oh my God! Bobby, please!"

The medical professional asked whether the snakes were biting, which RFK Jr. confirmed they were, adding, "Their mouths are huge."

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Was Criticized Online

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy was slammed by fans for not listening to his wife, Cheryl Hines.
Source: @robertfkennedyjr/Instagram

Robert F. Kennedy was slammed by fans for not listening to his wife, Cheryl Hines.

The video quickly went viral, with many online users echoing Hines' reaction.

"We have nothing but idiots and nut jobs running America. The entire Trump administration are dangerous idiot nut jobs," one critic said via X, while another wrote, "Boomers still think they’re 18 years old and it’s absolutely hilarious."

"Guy is an idiot lmao. I hope he got bit for ignoring his wife," a third added.

Robert F. Kennedy Made Headlines for Another Animal Encounter Last Month

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. allegedly cut the p---- of roadkill to examine it, according to a November 2001 diary entry.
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. allegedly cut the p---- of roadkill to examine it, according to a November 2001 diary entry.

RFK Jr. made headlines for another animal encounter last month when author Isabel Vincent claimed the politician cut off a dead raccoon's p---- in her new book RFK Jr.: The Fall and Rise.

The information allegedly came from one of RFK Jr.'s old diaries, which he wrote in while married to his late estranged wife, Mary Kennedy.

"I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the p---- out of a road killed raccoon, thinking about how weird some of my family members have turned out to be," he allegedly penned in November 2001. "My kids waited patiently in the car."

The author told a news outlet he took the parts home to "study them later."

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