or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
OK LogoNEWS

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Laughs and Walks Away When Asked What He Did With the Dead Raccoon Parts He Brought Home in 2001

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: mega

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s diaries are featured in a new book.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 16 2026, Published 6:58 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is unbothered by how people are reacting to a wild story about him cutting off a dead raccoon's p---- and taking it home to analyze.

The tale was included in the new book RFK Jr.: The Fall and Rise by Isabel Vincent, who got the information from the politician's old diaries.

Article continues below advertisement

RFK Jr. Gets Asked About Raccoon Story

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of RFK Jr. laughed when he was asked about what he did with the dead raccoon p---- he took home in 2001.
Source: mega

RFK Jr. laughed when he was asked about what he did with the dead raccoon p---- he took home in 2001.

A few days after the shocking story went viral, a TMZ reporter asked RFK Jr., 72, "Secretary, what did you do with the raccoon’s dead p----? Where is it now?"

Kennedy Jr. chuckled at the question and didn't respond, ultimately walking away.

The paparazzo caught the father-of-six after a Thursday, April 16, Committee on Ways and Means meeting.

Article continues below advertisement

The Politician Documented the Ordeal in His Diary

Photo of The politician's kids were in the car when he picked up the roadkill.
Source: mega

The politician's kids were in the car when he picked up the roadkill.

The alleged diary entry about the incident was from November 2001, when he was still married to the late Mary Kennedy.

"I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the p---- out of a road killed raccoon, thinking about how weird some of my family members have turned out to be," he wrote. "My kids waited patiently in the car."

The author told a news outlet he took the parts home to "study them later."

MORE ON:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Story Went Viral on Social Media

Photo of Social media users called the story 'wild' and 'unhinged.'
Source: mega

Social media users called the story 'wild' and 'unhinged.'

Needless to say, social media users were weirded out by the story.

"What the actual f---? This blows my mind!" one individual wrote on X, while another admitted, "This is a WILD thing to read."

"Nah What. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just unlocked a new level of unhinged," a third critic shared. "Every time I think politics can’t get weirder it somehow DOES."

RFK Jr. Has Always Been Interested in Animals

Photo of Author Isabel Vincent said RFK Jr. 'wanted to be a veterinarian as a kid.'
Source: mega

Author Isabel Vincent said RFK Jr. 'wanted to be a veterinarian as a kid.'

Kennedy Jr. first gained an interest in animals during his childhood, Vicent shared.

"You have to understand, Bobby wanted to be a veterinarian as a kid. His after-school job was at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.," she explained to People. "So he's got a great love and interest in animals and a freezer full of roadkill, I'm sure, where he studies it."

In fact, the Secretary of Health and Human Services once revealed he wanted to take home a dead bear cub after finding it on a road during a trip in upstate New York.

RFK Jr. said he planned to "skin" the animal and freeze the meat, but due to time restrictions, he wasn't able to bring it home with him. Instead, the politician and his friends decided to put the dead bear in NYC's Central Park to make it look like a biking incident.

He admitted the idea was a little "redneck."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.