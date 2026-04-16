Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Laughs and Walks Away When Asked What He Did With the Dead Raccoon Parts He Brought Home in 2001

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is unbothered by how people are reacting to a wild story about him cutting off a dead raccoon's p---- and taking it home to analyze. The tale was included in the new book RFK Jr.: The Fall and Rise by Isabel Vincent, who got the information from the politician's old diaries.

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RFK Jr. Gets Asked About Raccoon Story

Source: mega RFK Jr. laughed when he was asked about what he did with the dead raccoon p---- he took home in 2001.

A few days after the shocking story went viral, a TMZ reporter asked RFK Jr., 72, "Secretary, what did you do with the raccoon’s dead p----? Where is it now?" Kennedy Jr. chuckled at the question and didn't respond, ultimately walking away. The paparazzo caught the father-of-six after a Thursday, April 16, Committee on Ways and Means meeting.

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The Politician Documented the Ordeal in His Diary

Source: mega The politician's kids were in the car when he picked up the roadkill.

The alleged diary entry about the incident was from November 2001, when he was still married to the late Mary Kennedy. "I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the p---- out of a road killed raccoon, thinking about how weird some of my family members have turned out to be," he wrote. "My kids waited patiently in the car." The author told a news outlet he took the parts home to "study them later."

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The Story Went Viral on Social Media

Source: mega Social media users called the story 'wild' and 'unhinged.'

Needless to say, social media users were weirded out by the story. "What the actual f---? This blows my mind!" one individual wrote on X, while another admitted, "This is a WILD thing to read." "Nah What. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just unlocked a new level of unhinged," a third critic shared. "Every time I think politics can’t get weirder it somehow DOES."

RFK Jr. Has Always Been Interested in Animals

Source: mega Author Isabel Vincent said RFK Jr. 'wanted to be a veterinarian as a kid.'