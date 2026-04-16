Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Laughs and Walks Away When Asked What He Did With the Dead Raccoon Parts He Brought Home in 2001
April 16 2026, Published 6:58 p.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is unbothered by how people are reacting to a wild story about him cutting off a dead raccoon's p---- and taking it home to analyze.
The tale was included in the new book RFK Jr.: The Fall and Rise by Isabel Vincent, who got the information from the politician's old diaries.
RFK Jr. Gets Asked About Raccoon Story
A few days after the shocking story went viral, a TMZ reporter asked RFK Jr., 72, "Secretary, what did you do with the raccoon’s dead p----? Where is it now?"
Kennedy Jr. chuckled at the question and didn't respond, ultimately walking away.
The paparazzo caught the father-of-six after a Thursday, April 16, Committee on Ways and Means meeting.
The Politician Documented the Ordeal in His Diary
The alleged diary entry about the incident was from November 2001, when he was still married to the late Mary Kennedy.
"I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the p---- out of a road killed raccoon, thinking about how weird some of my family members have turned out to be," he wrote. "My kids waited patiently in the car."
The author told a news outlet he took the parts home to "study them later."
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The Story Went Viral on Social Media
Needless to say, social media users were weirded out by the story.
"What the actual f---? This blows my mind!" one individual wrote on X, while another admitted, "This is a WILD thing to read."
"Nah What. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just unlocked a new level of unhinged," a third critic shared. "Every time I think politics can’t get weirder it somehow DOES."
RFK Jr. Has Always Been Interested in Animals
Kennedy Jr. first gained an interest in animals during his childhood, Vicent shared.
"You have to understand, Bobby wanted to be a veterinarian as a kid. His after-school job was at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.," she explained to People. "So he's got a great love and interest in animals and a freezer full of roadkill, I'm sure, where he studies it."
In fact, the Secretary of Health and Human Services once revealed he wanted to take home a dead bear cub after finding it on a road during a trip in upstate New York.
RFK Jr. said he planned to "skin" the animal and freeze the meat, but due to time restrictions, he wasn't able to bring it home with him. Instead, the politician and his friends decided to put the dead bear in NYC's Central Park to make it look like a biking incident.
He admitted the idea was a little "redneck."