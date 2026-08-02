Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CNN's Dana Bash Get Into Heated Clash Over Pandemic 'Nonsense': 'You're Sitting Here Attacking Me'
Aug. 2 2026, Published 4:09 p.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CNN's Dana Bash butted heads when the former appeared on the Sunday, August 2, episode of State of the Union.
The tense, 20-minute argument occurred while discussing America's response to COVID-19, as RFK Jr. put the blame on Dr. Anthony Fauci and dismissed the idea that Donald Trump should take any accountability despite being the president in 2020.
'You Were Part of the Problem'
After claiming the lockdowns did the most "damage" to the country, Bash asked the politician "how to prevent the next pandemic."
The two went back and forth a bit about RFK Jr. cutting certain programs, and eventually the CNN host said she wanted to "move on" from the discussion, prompting a startling response from Kennedy.
"Yeah, of course you want to, because you were part of the problem," he told her.
"No, I wasn’t a part of the problem," Bash rebutted, to which he said, “There was absolute press malpractice.”
'I'm Not Attacking You'
At another sticking point, the journalist asked, "Do you want to sit here and attack me, or do you want to have conversations about public health?"
"Well, you’re sitting here attacking me," countered Kennedy.
"I’m not attacking you," said Bash. "I’m asking questions about how to prevent the next pandemic."
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'You're Talking Nonsense'
The CNN anchor said she didn't want the father-of-four to use the show as a platform to spread false claims.
"You’re talking nonsense, you’re making assertions you can’t support, and then when I call you [out], you tell me I’m arguing," she stated.
Kennedy continued to slam her, alleging CNN made it their "job" to "scare people" during the COVID outbreak.
The journalist asked him to stop, expressing, "We were listening to the leaders in this country, including the president, who had a daily press conference explaining what was going on and trying to listen."
The pair also touched on Kennedy's claims about autism, as he's claimed there's a link between the disorder and acetaminophen and some vaccinations despite doctors insisting otherwise.
After the chat, Dr. Ashish Jha shamed the health secretary's remarks, including his claim that the COVID-19 vaccine wasn't effective in saving lives.
"The accountability has to be with our political leaders, not with scientists who are giving advice," he told Bash. "Second issue that i just want to quickly reflect on. There was a lot of information that Secretary Kennedy said that just isn’t true. It’s just factually not true."