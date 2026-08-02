Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CNN's Dana Bash Get Into Heated Clash Over Pandemic 'Nonsense': 'You're Sitting Here Attacking Me'

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'You Were Part of the Problem'

Source: cnn Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accused Dana Bash of 'being part of the problem' in relation to how the pandemic was handled.

After claiming the lockdowns did the most "damage" to the country, Bash asked the politician "how to prevent the next pandemic." The two went back and forth a bit about RFK Jr. cutting certain programs, and eventually the CNN host said she wanted to "move on" from the discussion, prompting a startling response from Kennedy. "Yeah, of course you want to, because you were part of the problem," he told her. "No, I wasn’t a part of the problem," Bash rebutted, to which he said, “There was absolute press malpractice.”

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'I'm Not Attacking You'

Source: cnn RFK Jr. claimed the TV anchor was 'attacking him.'

At another sticking point, the journalist asked, "Do you want to sit here and attack me, or do you want to have conversations about public health?" "Well, you’re sitting here attacking me," countered Kennedy. "I’m not attacking you," said Bash. "I’m asking questions about how to prevent the next pandemic."

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'You're Talking Nonsense'

Source: mega Dana Bash hit back at RFK Jr. claiming CNN tried to 'scare people' during the pandemic.

The CNN anchor said she didn't want the father-of-four to use the show as a platform to spread false claims. "You’re talking nonsense, you’re making assertions you can’t support, and then when I call you [out], you tell me I’m arguing," she stated. Kennedy continued to slam her, alleging CNN made it their "job" to "scare people" during the COVID outbreak. The journalist asked him to stop, expressing, "We were listening to the leaders in this country, including the president, who had a daily press conference explaining what was going on and trying to listen."

Source: mega Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has spread anti-vax theories.