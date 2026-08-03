Robert Irwin Left Bloodied While Tracking Crocodiles as He Honors Dad Steve Irwin’s Conservation Legacy
Aug. 3 2026, Published 1:11 p.m. ET
Robert Irwin had suffered a painful injury while continuing his family’s long-running crocodile conservation work in northern Australia.
The 22-year-old wildlife conservationist and host of Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro shared a photo of his bloodied face after a tree accident during his annual crocodile research expedition.
"Tree: 1, Robert: 0," he wrote on his Instagram Story, which showed blood running from his nose and staining his khaki shirt.
Despite the injury, Robert appeared to remain focused on his work at the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve, where he had been spending a month studying crocodiles in the remote Cape York Peninsula.
The reserve was established in 2007 in honor of Robert’s late father, Steve Irwin, who died in 2006 at the age of 44.
Robert Irwin Continued His Annual Crocodile Research Expedition
As part of the expedition, Robert built a crocodile trap, including large footprints near the water. He documented the experience in an Instagram video shared on Saturday, August 1.
"We’re back on our annual crocodile research trip in remote northern Australia. First things first, it’s time to find signs of where crocs have been," he captioned the post.
The wildlife expert appeared excited by what he discovered.
"It doesn’t get better than a footprint like this, what a whopper," he wrote.
Terri Irwin Shared Insight Into The Family’s Conservation Work
Robert’s mother, Terri Irwin, later explained the importance of the family’s ongoing research in the post's comments section.
"We are learning so much with our crocodile research," Terri wrote.
She continued, "It’s the longest running telemetry study, helping us find out where they travel, nest, and go to escape extreme flooding events."
She added, "It’s really exciting to be able to provide so much new data on these gorgeous animals!"
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Robert Irwin Had Shared How His Australian Roots Kept Him Grounded
Robert has also been very vocal on how he divides his time between the Southern and Northern Hemispheres.
"Being in L.A. for the last three months has been wonderful, but I am not a city kid," Robert previously told The West Australian.
He added, "I live out in the bush and have grown up there, so it’s good to be back where there’s a bit of greenery."
Robert Irwin Balanced Television Work With Wildlife Conservation
Along with his conservation work, Robert has continued appearing on television. A few days earlier, he shared behind-the-scenes footage from the set of his new DWTS spinoff while carrying on his family's passion for animals.
Last month, he shared an Instagram video where he introduced fans to a baby freshwater crocodile.
He captioned the post, "This is one of our beautiful little freshwater crocodiles at Australia Zoo! How cute are those little squeaks?!"