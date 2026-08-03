NEWS Robert Irwin Left Bloodied While Tracking Crocodiles as He Honors Dad Steve Irwin’s Conservation Legacy Source: MEGA Image of Robert Irwin shared an update from his annual crocodile research expedition after suffering a facial injury in northern Australia. OK! Staff Aug. 3 2026, Published 1:11 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Robert Irwin had suffered a painful injury while continuing his family’s long-running crocodile conservation work in northern Australia. The 22-year-old wildlife conservationist and host of Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro shared a photo of his bloodied face after a tree accident during his annual crocodile research expedition. "Tree: 1, Robert: 0," he wrote on his Instagram Story, which showed blood running from his nose and staining his khaki shirt. Despite the injury, Robert appeared to remain focused on his work at the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve, where he had been spending a month studying crocodiles in the remote Cape York Peninsula. The reserve was established in 2007 in honor of Robert’s late father, Steve Irwin, who died in 2006 at the age of 44.

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Robert Irwin Continued His Annual Crocodile Research Expedition

Source: MEGA Robert Irwin examined large crocodile footprints while documenting his annual wildlife research expedition.

As part of the expedition, Robert built a crocodile trap, including large footprints near the water. He documented the experience in an Instagram video shared on Saturday, August 1. "We’re back on our annual crocodile research trip in remote northern Australia. First things first, it’s time to find signs of where crocs have been," he captioned the post. The wildlife expert appeared excited by what he discovered. "It doesn’t get better than a footprint like this, what a whopper," he wrote.

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Terri Irwin Shared Insight Into The Family’s Conservation Work

Source: MEGA Terri Irwin explained how the family's long-running crocodile research had helped scientists better understand the species.

Robert’s mother, Terri Irwin, later explained the importance of the family’s ongoing research in the post's comments section. "We are learning so much with our crocodile research," Terri wrote. She continued, "It’s the longest running telemetry study, helping us find out where they travel, nest, and go to escape extreme flooding events." She added, "It’s really exciting to be able to provide so much new data on these gorgeous animals!"

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Robert Irwin Had Shared How His Australian Roots Kept Him Grounded

Source: MEGA Robert Irwin reflected on returning to Australia after spending several months in Los Angeles, saying he had always felt most at home in the bush.

Robert has also been very vocal on how he divides his time between the Southern and Northern Hemispheres. "Being in L.A. for the last three months has been wonderful, but I am not a city kid," Robert previously told The West Australian. He added, "I live out in the bush and have grown up there, so it’s good to be back where there’s a bit of greenery."

Robert Irwin Balanced Television Work With Wildlife Conservation

Source: MEGA Robert Irwin held a baby freshwater crocodile during a recent visit to Australia Zoo while continuing his conservation work.