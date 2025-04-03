Robert Irwin Strips Down and Flaunts His Ripped Abs as He Poses With Animals in Hot Photoshoot
Robert Irwin stripped down to his underwear while holding snakes and spiders in a sultry photoshoot.
The conservationist, 21, bared his six-pack abs in an ad campaign for Bonds, an Australian underwear brand.
The zookeeper and wildlife photographer — who hangs out with animals on the regular — appeared calm, cool and collected with a snake draped over his shoulders as he lounged in a black pair of boxers.
In one shot, a spider crawled on his bicep as he rested on his elbow in a grassy field, wearing gray boxers.
Another image showed Irwin cuddling with a large lizard while modeling green underwear, a shade the brand calls "avant garden."
"I wish I could say I was very suave and cool about the whole thing, but I was like, 'Yes! Let's do it!' Because Bonds in Australia is an absolute icon," he told People about being asked to do the shoot.
Irwin said he's at the point in his life where he's exploring as much as possible, especially the things that make him nervous and give him an adrenaline rush.
To no one's surprise, handling the venomous animals during the photoshoot was no problem.
"I mean, I've spent my life wrangling crocs and snakes and rescuing animals," he said. "And so to feature a little slice of that excitement in this new campaign, mate, it has been so much fun. I mean, I'm surrounded by spiders and snakes except [this time] I'm in my undies. That's the only difference."
He even admitted that "getting your gear off is way scarier than wrangling a croc."
"Wrangling animals is easy... and I had to do both," he dished. "It was not on my bingo card. It felt so surreal. But it's true what they say about Bonds, mate. They keep you comfy the whole way through."
To get toned for the shoot, Irwin admitted he didn't have to change much of his normal routine. He maintains a fit physique by working with crocodiles every day, using his upper body strength and building stamina. To make sure he was in top shape, he confessed to doing some extra sit-ups and eating "less carbs than [he] ever [had] in [his] life."
Hard work aside, he said "it's been fun" preparing for the ad campaign.
Irwin's father and iconic zookeeper Steve died in 2006 after getting his heart stung by a stingray. He admitted his predecessor most likely would have laughed at the stripped-down photos if he were still alive.
"There'd probably be a few 'Crikeys' thrown around!" he exclaimed.
Robert's remaining family was highly supportive of the revealing photoshoot.
"I just love them so much," he gushed. "They're the solid foundation to everything I do, and what we're doing together."
His brother-in-law, Chandler Powell, was a professional wakeboarder and gave him workout tips in preparation, as well as his mother, Terri, a former bodybuilder.
Robert hopes that the underwear campaign will raise awareness for wildlife conservation and preserve the legacy his dad began over two decades ago.