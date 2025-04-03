Robert Irwin Strips Down and Flaunts His Ripped Abs as He Poses With Animals in Hot Photoshoot

The conservationist, 21, bared his six-pack abs in an ad campaign for Bonds, an Australian underwear brand.

In one shot, a spider crawled on his bicep as he rested on his elbow in a grassy field, wearing gray boxers.

The zookeeper and wildlife photographer — who hangs out with animals on the regular — appeared calm, cool and collected with a snake draped over his shoulders as he lounged in a black pair of boxers.

"I wish I could say I was very suave and cool about the whole thing, but I was like, 'Yes! Let's do it!' Because Bonds in Australia is an absolute icon," he told People about being asked to do the shoot.

Irwin said he's at the point in his life where he's exploring as much as possible, especially the things that make him nervous and give him an adrenaline rush.

To no one's surprise, handling the venomous animals during the photoshoot was no problem.

"I mean, I've spent my life wrangling crocs and snakes and rescuing animals," he said. "And so to feature a little slice of that excitement in this new campaign, mate, it has been so much fun. I mean, I'm surrounded by spiders and snakes except [this time] I'm in my undies. That's the only difference."