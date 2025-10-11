Who Has Robert Irwin Dated? Inside the Australian Zookeeper's Relationship History and Ideal Partner

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Irwin Previously Dated Rorie Buckey

Source: @bindiesueirwin/Instagram Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey dated for more than a year.

The spotlight is now on Robert Irwin's relationship status and dating history! The hunky Australian zookeeper has been winning fans' hearts on Dancing With the Stars with his dance partner, Witney Carson. But before dominating American television with his charm and moves, he made headlines when he sparked dating rumors with Heath Ledger's niece Rorie Buckey. Irwin was first spotted with Buckey in Queensland, Australia, in November 2022. They kept their relationship private even after Buckey's father confirmed they were dating. But in July 2023, the then-couple officially made their red carpet debut at the Australian premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. In February 2024, Irwin and Buckey released a statement announcing their split after more than a year of dating. "We wish to express the gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journeys on different paths," they said in a joint statement posted on Instagram. "We won't be commenting further on this, and really appreciate your respect and privacy at this time."

Robert Irwin Was Previously in a Relationship With a Zoo Worker

Source: MEGA Robert Irwin reportedly dated a fellow Australia Zoo worker in private.

A few months after his split from Buckey, Irwin reportedly moved on with Charlotte Briggs, a zoo worker in Australia. They first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted looking cozy in Sydney in July 2024, before Irwin's appearance on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. However, they grew apart while the Australian conservationist was starring in the TV series, which eventually led to their split in February. "I am pretty sure that everyone on the set of I'm A Celebrity noticed Robert was acting more single as the shoot went on," a source told a news outlet. "The time apart was proof [Robert] isn't ready for a full-blown relationship and things are only getting more hectic for the host."

Robert Irwin's Ideal Partner Revealed

Source: MEGA Robert Irwin is a contestant on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

After the September 23 episode of DWTS, Irwin shared the kind of partner he dreams of dating. "I think more than anything else just genuine kindness," he revealed to E! News. "That's so important, to surround yourself with people who are genuinely kind." The TV presenter said his life is "a whirlwind" and "an adventure," so he is hoping to find someone who matches his energy. "I would love to be able to share that with someone and to share those little moments. I have a lot of great role models in the love department and a lot of people I look up to and go, 'Wow couples goals.' So I want to find that," he continued. Still, Irwin clarified it is something a person "can't rush," explaining, "It just has to happen and you've got to be open to that. I know she's out there and I look forward to it." He shared similar comments with the outlet ahead of the Steve Irwin Gala at The Bellagio in Las Vegas. At the time, he revealed he would love to share his passion with someone special. "I'm traveling all corners of the world, I've got my mission for wildlife conservation, I get to do some pretty cool things," Irwin said, later joking, "To you watching this right now: Hi, Robert here, love ya!"

Is Robert Irwin Dating Anyone Right Now?

Source: MEGA Robert Irwin is currently single.