Mission Possible! 10 of Tom Cruise's Craziest Movie Stunts

For the Christopher McQuarrie-directed film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Tom Cruise performed one of his most dangerous stunts yet when he drove a motorbike off a cliff before flying off it and parachuting to the ground.

According to McQuarrie and Cruise, the stunt took 500 hours of skydiving training and 13,000 motorbike jumps to perfect the sequence.

"The work that went into the motorbike shot was incredible," Skydive Langar's Karen Saunders, who worked on the stunt in the seventh Mission: Impossible installment, said. "We were all very nervous and, the moment he launched, everyone went quiet until the parachute opened. You don't want to be known as the person that killed a major A-list star!"