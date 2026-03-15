Robert Wagner Celebrates 96th Birthday Surrounded by Family: Photos
March 14 2026, Published 8:33 p.m. ET
Robert Wagner recently celebrated his 96th birthday, a significant milestone that occurred only three months after the 44th anniversary of his late wife, Natalie Wood’s death.
The actor, known for his role in Hart to Hart, appeared happy in a collection of intimate photos shared by his stepdaughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner.
On February 10, Natasha uploaded images to her Instagram Stories that captured the warmth of the occasion. One photo showed Wagner blowing out candles on two cakes, surrounded by family members. Another image featured him enjoying a meal in Aspen with his 19-year-old grandson, Riley, where he wore a colorful scarf and smiled broadly.
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In addition to the recent photographs, Natasha also shared a nostalgic throwback image from 1972. This picture depicted their blended family, including the late West Side Story star, as they traveled through London. The image emphasized the familial bonds that were formed during happier times before tragedy struck.
Robert’s relationship with Natalie was complex, as he married her twice and helped raise Natasha, whose biological father is producer Richard Gregson. Despite the passage of time, Wagner has maintained close ties with his daughters and grandchildren.
The significance of this birthday is heightened by the emotional context surrounding Natalie’s drowning in 1981, which remains one of Hollywood’s most discussed tragedies. Robert was officially cleared as a person of interest in the case in 2022, adding another layer to the family’s narrative.