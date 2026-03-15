Robert Wagner Celebrates 96th Birthday Surrounded by Family: Photos

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Robert Wagner recently celebrated his 96th birthday, a significant milestone that occurred only three months after the 44th anniversary of his late wife, Natalie Wood’s death. The actor, known for his role in Hart to Hart, appeared happy in a collection of intimate photos shared by his stepdaughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner.

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Source: @ngdubdubs/Instagram Robert Wagner turned 96 surrounded by family.

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On February 10, Natasha uploaded images to her Instagram Stories that captured the warmth of the occasion. One photo showed Wagner blowing out candles on two cakes, surrounded by family members. Another image featured him enjoying a meal in Aspen with his 19-year-old grandson, Riley, where he wore a colorful scarf and smiled broadly.

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Source: @ngdubdubs/Instagram Natasha Gregson Wagner shared photos from the celebration.

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In addition to the recent photographs, Natasha also shared a nostalgic throwback image from 1972. This picture depicted their blended family, including the late West Side Story star, as they traveled through London. The image emphasized the familial bonds that were formed during happier times before tragedy struck.

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Source: MEGA The milestone came months after Natalie Wood’s death anniversary.

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Robert’s relationship with Natalie was complex, as he married her twice and helped raise Natasha, whose biological father is producer Richard Gregson. Despite the passage of time, Wagner has maintained close ties with his daughters and grandchildren.

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Source: MEGA Robert Wagner was cleared in Natalie Wood’s case in 2022.