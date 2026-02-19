Rocker Jack White Slams 'Slow' Joe Rogan for Changing Tune on Donald Trump 1 Year After 2025 Inauguration
Feb. 19 2026, Published 8:32 a.m. ET
White Stripes rocker Jack White, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, blasted MAGA podcaster Joe Rogan for his "slow" turn on the POTUS.
"Yeah, no s--- slow Joe," White wrote in an Instagram post, referring to viral news stories about Rogan’s rare rebuke of the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files.
"We all knew this back when you were HELPING TRUMP GET ELECTED," White continued.
Jack White Loses It at Joe Rogan
"I kind of understand though, you were busy giving out expert medical advice to millions with your advanced degree in 'uncle in garage lifting weights' from UFC university," he added.
"It’s crazy," Rogan said on his podcast of the botched release of the Epstein files. "The whole thing is crazy because like... why have you protected people?"
Rogan’s influence in the 2024 Presidential Election was largely characterized by his ability to humanize Trump to a massive, predominantly young and male audience known as the 'manosphere.'
Joe Rogan Endorsed Donald Trump in 2024
Rogan’s podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," boasts over 14 million Spotify followers and 17 million YouTube subscribers. His audience is roughly 80 percent male and 50 percent aged 18–34, a demographic the Trump campaign specifically targeted to increase turnout among typically disengaged voters.
White has frequently used his Instagram to label Trump as a "racist," "felon," "grifter" and "fascist," criticizing Trump for reposting a video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes and calling for the president's arrest, impeachment or invocation of the 25th Amendment.
"This post would basically get anyone, at any job fired immediately...except for arguably the most important position in the world. That's right, trump is a racist, a rapist, a felon, a grifter (currently ordering the US govt. to pay him 10 billion dollars simply because no one will stop him)," White wrote.
He continued: "And a full on dementia sufferer, and yet he has the power to send in gestapo ICE soldiers to kill our citizens, and so much more dangerously, has the nuclear codes and the ability to end humanity at any moment based on an egotistical whim."
Rogan, meanwhile, is scratching his head over Trump's shady handling of the Epstein files.
"You’re not protecting the victims so what are you doing? How come all of this s--- is not released?" he asked on his podcast.
The podcaster has also suggested that the administration may be using other high-profile events, such as ICE raids, to distract from the Epstein scandal.