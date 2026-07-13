Rolling Stones Star Stopped Counting Sexual Partners at 1,800, Bombshell Biography Claims

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A new biography about The Rolling Stones is making headlines with shocking claims about the band's private lives, including an allegation that former bassist Bill Wyman stopped counting his sexual partners after reaching 1,800. According to The Rolling Stones: The Biography by journalist Bob Spitz, the legendary rockers once compared their lifetime number of sexual partners during a conversation later in life.

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Source: MEGA Bob Spitz's new biography claims Bill Wyman stopped counting his sexual partners after reaching approximately 1,800.

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"The Stones have always been known for their offstage behavior," Spitz told Fox News Digital. "They got together at one point — when they were older men — Bill Wyman, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger — to decide how many women they had slept with over the years. A shocking number." "Bill stopped counting at about 1,800," Spitz claimed. "He had kept a journal with the name of every woman he had spent the night with. Mick thought his total was in the hundreds. Keith counted four on his fingers. So, when you look at them as a promiscuous band, you have to put things into perspective. Keith, who was the baddest of bad boys, turned out to be the most romantic of the Stones." The claim challenges the long-held belief that Richards was the band's biggest womanizer. Instead, Spitz described Wyman as the group's "unrivaled plott hound."

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Wyman's Reputation Inside the Band

Source: MEGA Bob Spitz said Keith Richards' reported number of sexual partners was much lower than many people assumed.

Spitz also detailed Wyman's alleged behavior while touring with the crew. "Bill Wyman had a saying in the band that he couldn't go to sleep alone," Spitz said. "Every night, he scouted the most beautiful young women standing closest to the stage. He would point out one or two, and one of the roadies would invite them backstage." "Bill was the oldest Rolling Stone," Spitz said. "He was, at the beginning, the only married Rolling Stone. Yet, when he joined the band, he let loose. He was, without a doubt, the most promiscuous of all the Stones." The biography also revisited Wyman's controversial marriage to Mandy Smith, noting that it reportedly caused tension within the band. Spitz wrote that the relationship "revolted" Jagger, whose daughters, Karis and Jade, were older than Smith. The rest of the group read Wyman "the riot act." Wyman has since expressed regret over the marriage, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. "Rock 'n' rollers have always gotten a pass," Spitz said. "As a biographer, I can't give them a pass. I'm sorry. I have a responsibility when I examine these things."

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Jagger's Personal Life Faces More Scrutiny

Source: MEGA Lesley-Ann Jones' book revisited longstanding claims that Mick Jagger had relationships with both women and men.

Meanwhile, Jagger also has a well-known dating history with both women and men. A father-of-eight with five different mothers to his children, Jagger has been described by author Lesley-Ann Jones, in her book The Stone Age, as a "bisexual icon." Jones claimed the Rolling Stones frontman had relationships with bandmate Richards and former guitarist Mick Taylor, who played with the group from 1969 to 1974. Jones also referenced a singer's claim of having a threesome with Jagger and David Bowie.

Source: MEGA Bill Wyman's controversial relationship with Mandy Smith allegedly caused friction within The Rolling Stones.