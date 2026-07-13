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Rolling Stones Star Stopped Counting Sexual Partners at 1,800, Bombshell Biography Claims

rolling stones star sexual partners biography
Source: MEGA

A new Rolling Stones biography claimed Bill Wyman stopped counting his sexual partners after 1,800.

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July 13 2026, Published 7:42 a.m. ET

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A new biography about The Rolling Stones is making headlines with shocking claims about the band's private lives, including an allegation that former bassist Bill Wyman stopped counting his sexual partners after reaching 1,800.

According to The Rolling Stones: The Biography by journalist Bob Spitz, the legendary rockers once compared their lifetime number of sexual partners during a conversation later in life.

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Image of Bob Spitz's new biography claims Bill Wyman stopped counting his sexual partners after reaching approximately 1,800.
Source: MEGA

Bob Spitz's new biography claims Bill Wyman stopped counting his sexual partners after reaching approximately 1,800.

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"The Stones have always been known for their offstage behavior," Spitz told Fox News Digital. "They got together at one point — when they were older men — Bill Wyman, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger — to decide how many women they had slept with over the years. A shocking number."

"Bill stopped counting at about 1,800," Spitz claimed. "He had kept a journal with the name of every woman he had spent the night with. Mick thought his total was in the hundreds. Keith counted four on his fingers. So, when you look at them as a promiscuous band, you have to put things into perspective. Keith, who was the baddest of bad boys, turned out to be the most romantic of the Stones."

The claim challenges the long-held belief that Richards was the band's biggest womanizer.

Instead, Spitz described Wyman as the group's "unrivaled plott hound."

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Wyman's Reputation Inside the Band

Image of Bob Spitz said Keith Richards' reported number of sexual partners was much lower than many people assumed.
Source: MEGA

Bob Spitz said Keith Richards' reported number of sexual partners was much lower than many people assumed.

Spitz also detailed Wyman's alleged behavior while touring with the crew.

"Bill Wyman had a saying in the band that he couldn't go to sleep alone," Spitz said. "Every night, he scouted the most beautiful young women standing closest to the stage. He would point out one or two, and one of the roadies would invite them backstage."

"Bill was the oldest Rolling Stone," Spitz said. "He was, at the beginning, the only married Rolling Stone. Yet, when he joined the band, he let loose. He was, without a doubt, the most promiscuous of all the Stones."

The biography also revisited Wyman's controversial marriage to Mandy Smith, noting that it reportedly caused tension within the band.

Spitz wrote that the relationship "revolted" Jagger, whose daughters, Karis and Jade, were older than Smith. The rest of the group read Wyman "the riot act." Wyman has since expressed regret over the marriage, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

"Rock 'n' rollers have always gotten a pass," Spitz said. "As a biographer, I can't give them a pass. I'm sorry. I have a responsibility when I examine these things."

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Jagger's Personal Life Faces More Scrutiny

Image of Lesley-Ann Jones' book revisited longstanding claims that Mick Jagger had relationships with both women and men.
Source: MEGA

Lesley-Ann Jones' book revisited longstanding claims that Mick Jagger had relationships with both women and men.

Meanwhile, Jagger also has a well-known dating history with both women and men.

A father-of-eight with five different mothers to his children, Jagger has been described by author Lesley-Ann Jones, in her book The Stone Age, as a "bisexual icon." Jones claimed the Rolling Stones frontman had relationships with bandmate Richards and former guitarist Mick Taylor, who played with the group from 1969 to 1974.

Jones also referenced a singer's claim of having a threesome with Jagger and David Bowie.

Image of Bill Wyman's controversial relationship with Mandy Smith allegedly caused friction within The Rolling Stones.
Source: MEGA

Bill Wyman's controversial relationship with Mandy Smith allegedly caused friction within The Rolling Stones.

She noted that Jagger's relationships with women included ex-wife Bianca Jagger, Jerry Hall, Marianne Faithfull, Anita Pallenberg and Marsha Hunt, among many others.

According to Lesly-Ann, both Anita and Marianneith believed Mick had romantic feelings for Keith.

“From when I first met them, I saw Mick was in love with Keith,” the author quoted Anita as saying – with Marianne piling on with, “I had an inkling that there was a sexual undercurrent between them. I knew in some part of my head that Mick was bisexual.”

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