Ronda Rousey Refuses to Let 'S--- Show' WWE Hold Her 'Hostage' With Her 'Own Career': 'I Don't Intend on Going Back'
Ronda Rousey is no longer afraid to speak her truth.
The 37-year-old isn't holding back when it comes to bashing WWE and UFC for the toxic work environment she experienced as an MMA fighter.
Appearing on a recent episode of Never Before Told, Rousey tore apart her former employer — whom she accused elsewhere of forcing her to stay silent about numerous concussions in order to keep her from having to step away from fighting — while promoting her upcoming memoir, Our Fight, before it hits shelves on Tuesday, April 2.
"How much of an absolute s--t show it is at the WWE because they can't hold the story over my head and hold me hostage with my own career," renowned professional wrestler declared. "I don't need anything from them and I don't intend on going back, so I can say everything that I think and feel while everybody else is still held captive by their organization."
Rousey further slammed WWE while speaking to her 17.5 million followers during an Instagram Live earlier this week, revealing she "had to keep" her concussions a "secret for years, so I would be able to continue to compete and perform."
The UFC women's bantamweight champion — who left the promotion in 2016 following back-to-back knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes — elaborated on what really led to those historic losses, admitting she wasn't allowed to speak even a peep about her head injuries while continuing to take on opponents in the ring.
"I think that there was just so much to [that Holm loss], that I couldn't talk about it in the form of like an interview or an article or anything like that, or there would be several filters between my words and people reading it. So much had to do with having so many concussions when I was in judo before I even got into MMA, I couldn't talk about it at all when I was doing MMA. Because it would literally put a target on my head, and I might not have been allowed to compete any further," she explained.
"That's basically why I had to retire," Rousey confessed in reference to her series of concussions.
Keeping quiet about her intense head trauma allowed her to continue her career at WWE despite leaving UFC, she noted — though Rousey said she didn't receive much better treatment there.
"Same thing with WWE," Rousey claimed. "They have a complicated history with their performers getting concussions, and it would be a bad look on them. So I felt like I really couldn't talk about it at all. So I feel like this [is the] long form that I would be able to adequately address it."