Ronda Rousey Refuses to Let 'S--- Show' WWE Hold Her 'Hostage' With Her 'Own Career': 'I Don't Intend on Going Back'

Appearing on a recent episode of Never Before Told, Rousey tore apart her former employer — whom she accused elsewhere of forcing her to stay silent about numerous concussions in order to keep her from having to step away from fighting — while promoting her upcoming memoir, Our Fight, before it hits shelves on Tuesday, April 2.

"How much of an absolute s--t show it is at the WWE because they can't hold the story over my head and hold me hostage with my own career," renowned professional wrestler declared. "I don't need anything from them and I don't intend on going back, so I can say everything that I think and feel while everybody else is still held captive by their organization."