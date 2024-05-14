Rory McIlroy Files for Divorce From Erica Stoll Ahead of PGA Championship

The golf star, 35, was first linked to Stoll in 2014 — months after he broke off his engagement to tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.

The former flames met at the Ryder Cup when Stoll worked as a PGA transport official.

“Erica that week was always the one that was checking us in and out. She was there at transportation, so she was always in the car park over there (by the clubhouse),” McIlroy said in a 2019 interview, NBC Sports reported.

“But yeah, it’s still cool to look around and think about that week, and obviously everything that’s happened since then. It’s pretty cool," he added.