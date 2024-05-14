Rory McIlroy Files for Divorce From Erica Stoll Ahead of PGA Championship
Another one bites the dust — Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from his wife, Erica Stoll, right before the PGA Championship, which is set to take place from May 16 to 19.
The pair, who got met in 2012 and got married in 2017, share 3-year-old daughter Poppy.
According to court records obtained by a news outlet, the athlete submitted the documents in Florida on Monday, May 13 — seven years after they got married in Ireland. The reason for the split is unknown as of press time.
The golf star, 35, was first linked to Stoll in 2014 — months after he broke off his engagement to tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.
The former flames met at the Ryder Cup when Stoll worked as a PGA transport official.
“Erica that week was always the one that was checking us in and out. She was there at transportation, so she was always in the car park over there (by the clubhouse),” McIlroy said in a 2019 interview, NBC Sports reported.
“But yeah, it’s still cool to look around and think about that week, and obviously everything that’s happened since then. It’s pretty cool," he added.
In May 2015, McIlroy spoke to the Times of London about Stoll after keeping mum for some time. "I am very happy in my love life. We haven't really been putting it out there. She is from America, which is why I like to spend time in Palm Beach … The past six or seven months have been really nice. That part of my life is going great," McIlroy said.
Stoll has been seen at various events, as she previously supported McIlroy at the Ryder Cup in Italy last year, in addition to the Par 3 Contest at the Masters in 2023.
They later welcomed their daughter in 2020.
- Dorit and Paul Kemsley Spotted Having Dinner Together the Same Day They Announced Shocking Separation
- Zayn Malik Shades Ex Gigi Hadid as He Admits He Doesn't Know If He's 'Truly Been in Love' Before: 'Who Knows?'
- Angelina Jolie 'Encouraged' Her Kids to 'Avoid Spending Time With' Their Dad Brad Pitt 'During Custody Visits,' Ex-Security Guard Claims
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
McIlroy is scheduled to speak to the media at Valhalla on Wednesday, May 15, ahead of the PGA Championship.
The star recently won at Wells Fargo Championship, where he finished at 17-under par.
TMZ Sports reported on the split.