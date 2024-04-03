Donald Trump Held Classified Documents in Trump Tower and His New Jersey Home, Lawyer Claims in Court Filings

In response, Trump's legal team has proposed to the jury that the documents in question were lawfully designated by the former New York businessman as personal items before his departure from the White House. This argument forms a crucial part of Trump's defense strategy in the classified documents case.

The case has seen its share of legal challenges, with U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon receiving criticism from chief prosecutor Jack Smith. Cannon's suggestion that the jury consider Trump's possession of presidential records as personal belongings has raised eyebrows.

Trump's attorneys have doubled down on their stance, arguing that Trump had the authority to treat the classified documents as his personal property post-presidency. The proposed instructions to the jury aim to clarify Trump's perspective on the classification and ownership of the documents.

