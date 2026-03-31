Roseanne Barr’s Tragic Health Update: Comedian Fears She Will 'Die on the Surgery Table' After Learning She Has a 'Damaged Heart'

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Roseanne Barr shared devastating news about her health, revealing she may have to undergo surgery soon for a “damaged heart.” "This doctor says I have to go get my heart checked out because it’s damaged," she said on the Monday, March 30, episode of "The Roseanne Barr Podcast."

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Source: Roseanne Barr/YouTube Roseanne Barr hosts her own podcast.

"So now I'm so pissed," the 73-year-old admitted. "Because I'm like, I need a new doctor. He’s always sending me to other doctors to check me out. And I’m like, why do I have to go find something wrong when nothing’s wrong and then get in shape just so I can have surgery and die on the surgery table?"

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Source: Roseanne Barr/YouTube Roseanne Barr has a 'damaged heart.'

Barr’s fears are centered around getting surgery for her medical diagnosis. "I mean, it doesn't make any sense," she said. "I would rather not get ready for any sort of surgery ever again in my life and just, you know, get a heart attack or a stroke and then just be put into the home. What do they call that place? Hospice."

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Source: MEGA Roseanne Barr may need surgery.

In 2018, Barr was rumored to have suffered a heart attack after someone who claimed to be her assistant called a radio station, alleging she was in the hospital. “I’m fine,” she wrote on X at the time, then later tweeted, “I was the victim of a prank. I’ve had no medical issues. I’m spending time at home with my family and relaxing.”

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Roseanne Barr Recently Suffered Injuries

Source: MEGA Roseanne Barr revealed that a tree hit her in the head and trapped her in her tractor.

Although Barr hasn’t disclosed the specifics of her “damaged heart,” she recently opened up to Fox News Digital about injuries she suffered following her move to Texas. “I'm doing a lot of mowing. I've got a really fantastic tractor out here, and I'm mowing. The only problem is I don't clear the trees quite as good as I should, and I'm always hitting a tree and knocking it over, and it always hits me in the head,” she explained. “So, I've had several injuries recently. I had this one tree … I knocked it and a great big old branch fell right on my head and trapped me in my tractor. So I knew I had to get out of there, and it weighed about a hundred pounds."

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Roseanne Barr Recently Danced on a Table

Source: MEGA Roseanne Barr looked unrecognizable in a recent Instagram post.