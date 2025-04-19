Roseanne Barr Settles in Texas While Son Teases Her TV Comeback: 'You Never Know'

Life in Texas isn’t all about hard work for Barr. Along with her podcast, "The Roseanne Barr" show, she’s making waves in the entertainment scene again, recently filming a Netflix project called Kill Tony in Austin.

And there may be even more in store! "You might just see her on TV again soon," Pentland teased. "You never know."

"She’s considering a move to Palm Beach, Fla.," he added. "She stays there with friends often. She loves Palm Beach."

However, Pentland clarified that don’t expect her to pack up just yet. "We have some upcoming projects before she goes," he explained.