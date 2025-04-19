Roseanne Barr Settles in Texas While Son Teases Her TV Comeback: 'You Never Know'
After years in Hollywood, comedian Roseanne Barr mellowed down into a more tranquil life.
Now, the 72-year-old settled toward life in Texas, making the most out of her sprawling 30 acres in the picturesque "Hill Country," her son Jake Pentland shared with Us Weekly.
"My mom lives with me, my wife, and my two daughters. She’s the best grandma," Pentland revealed.
Pentland quipped that Barr is a hands-on grandparent, even wielding a chainsaw to prune branches for her granddaughters’ safety.
"Roseanne also drives the tractor often, which allows her to mow the lawn. She drives around. She occasionally runs into trees but just keeps the yard up," she said.
Life in Texas isn’t all about hard work for Barr. Along with her podcast, "The Roseanne Barr" show, she’s making waves in the entertainment scene again, recently filming a Netflix project called Kill Tony in Austin.
And there may be even more in store! "You might just see her on TV again soon," Pentland teased. "You never know."
"She’s considering a move to Palm Beach, Fla.," he added. "She stays there with friends often. She loves Palm Beach."
However, Pentland clarified that don’t expect her to pack up just yet. "We have some upcoming projects before she goes," he explained.
Barr's life flipped upside down since her abrupt exit from her self-titled sitcom in 2019 after her controversial tweet. At the time, she compared ex-Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, an African American, to an ape.
Echoing her sentiments, Barr lamented on Sean Hannity’s show, "It cost me everything. I wish I worded it better."
She also reaped flak for her support of President Donald Trump — although she’s criticized his appointment of Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone as Special Ambassadors to represent Hollywood.
Now, she’s rebuilding her career through podcasts and comedy shows, finding new avenues for her voice.
"When I go out on stage, people love me," she shared with Closer in June 2024. "Ironically, they want to hear what I have to say even more than before I was cancel-cultured."
Her podcast is a labor of love, too. "I like to interview people. I had a talk show for a couple of years in the '90s, but I really like when people expose their soft and vulnerable side. That’s what I think I have the gift to get to with people because I’m not afraid to express that in my own life and career," Barr mused.
"I’m going to write a book about it. Everyone’s telling me to write a book about my years on the show and all that," she shared.