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Lisa Marie Presley Said Ex Michael Jackson Was Her 'Best Lay,' Claims Roseanne Barr: 'He Had It Going On'

roseanne barr lisa marie presley michael jackson marriage
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr claims Lisa Marie Presley shared private details about her marriage to Michael Jackson.

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Oct. 21 2026, Published 12:17 p.m. ET

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Roseanne Barr is sharing a surprising story about her friendship with the late Lisa Marie Presley.

The comedian claims the singer opened up to her about her romantic relationships, including her marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.

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image of Roseanne Barr claims Lisa Marie Presley shared personal details about her relationships, including her marriage to Michael Jackson.
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr claims Lisa Marie Presley shared personal details about her relationships, including her marriage to Michael Jackson.

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During an interview published by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, October 20, Barr was asked about spending time with Madonna and Sandra Bernhard. However, she named Presley as the individual she had the most memorable experiences with.

“The best person that I ran around with was Lisa Marie Presley,” Barr said.

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Barr Recalled Presley's Claims About Jackson

image of The comedian recalled Lisa Marie Presley making a candid remark about Michael Jackson during their friendship.
Source: MEGA

The comedian recalled Lisa Marie Presley making a candid remark about Michael Jackson during their friendship.

Barr claimed Presley had shared her personal assessment of her marriage to the King of Pop, who died on June 25, 2009, at age 50. When the interviewer questioned whether the story was true, Barr insisted she was telling the truth.

“No, I’m not [lying],” Barr replied.

“She said he was the best lay and he had it going on. She said he told her all the things girls want to hear,” she continued, saying that Presley said Jackson was “number one.”

Jackson and Presley married in 1994, but their relationship ended two years later. Barr said she had no reason to doubt what Presley told her about her private life.

“She never lied about s--- like that,” the former Roseanne star said. “She told me about Nicolas Cage and his business. She told me everybody she was with and their business, the size of it and the use and all of it.”

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Barr Talked About Her Upcoming Comedy Series

image of The pair married in 1994 but separated two years later.
Source: MEGA

The pair married in 1994 but separated two years later.

The interview also touched on Barr's upcoming comedy series, Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable, which features Randy Quaid as her costar.

Barr recently discussed filming romantic scenes with Quaid, revealing that their on-screen moments inspired her to add more of them to the independently financed, eight-episode sitcom.

“I enjoyed making out with him so much that I wrote extra scenes where we would make out,” she told the publication.

The comedian also joked that she wanted Quaid to “leave his wife and marry her.”

According to the publication, the series was created by Barr and is part of her return to television.

Quaid's Marriage and Barr's Relationship

image of Roseanne Barr also discussed her upcoming comedy series, ‘Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable,’ which features Randy Quaid.
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr also discussed her upcoming comedy series, ‘Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable,’ which features Randy Quaid.

Quaid is married to film director and producer Evi Quaid. The couple tied the knot on October 5, 1989. Before that marriage, he was married to Ella Marie Jolly from 1980 until their divorce in 1989.

Roseanne, meanwhile, is not currently married but has been in a long-term relationship with writer and composer Johnny Argent since 2003.

Earlier this month, Roseanne also spoke about the romantic scenes viewers can expect from Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable, teasing that the series includes plenty of intimate moments between her and Randy.

“The extras are gonna be released on OnlyF---,” she quipped before quickly adding, “I’m kidding.”

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