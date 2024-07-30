Sandra Bernhard Says It's 'Sad' She Couldn't 'Maintain Her Friendship' With Madonna: 'I Hate Getting Nostalgic'
Sandra Bernhard admitted she's upset she isn't friends with Madonna anymore after they had a falling out.
While on a recent episode of Sony Music Entertainment’s "Dinner's On Me Podcast," hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the actress was asked about her bond with the pop star, 65.
"I mean, everybody talks about your friendship with Madonna and you talk about it so much. I do remember something that you said that really stuck out to me was that you're such a such a loyal and sensitive person, maybe the separation of that friendship was a little bit harder on you than it was on her yet if you saw each other tomorrow, it'd be fine," the Modern Family star, 48, said, to the Roseanne alum, 69.
"Yeah. It would be fine, but I mean, I don't know what it would be, and I hate getting nostalgic and caught up and you know that time because it was such like the perfect time. The late '80s when I was doing my one woman show here in New York, and I was friends with her and doing [David] Letterman all the time ... I mean everything was just so fresh. So, there are times when I'm like, that really makes me sad, you know, that we couldn't maintain our friendship. I mean I could have," she replied.
As OK! previously reported, Bernhard revealed she didn't reach out to the "Like a Prayer" songstress when she was very sick in 2023.
"It's like she was in a very, very precarious terrible situation. I don't think nobody needs anybody else reaching out, you know. It's like let her pull through and when I see her again, I'll tell her I was thinking about her and hoping that she was going to be okay," she said during an episode of David Yontef's "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast.
Despite getting close in the '80s, the Grammy winner's "relationships don't last," her former friend claimed.
"We had buried the hatchet long, long, long ago. I think that she's a person who moves on and does her thing and she's not a sentimental person like I am. I'm very sentimental. I hold on to my friendships unless really something really drastic happens. I mean I have friends from when I was 5 years old, so that's just who I am. I still have sentimental feelings about her. We had so much fun and it was such a great moment at that time, and I'm sorry it ended. It's like you want you want to like maintain your friendships, but we have seen each other and it would be fine if we saw each other tomorrow," she explained of where they stand today.
Bernhard was also asked if it was tough to be friends with Madonna — who was hospitalized and induced into a coma last summer — since she's on a similar level of stardom to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.
"Yeah I think it is. I think it is, but I don't think it's that hard. I just think it's choices people make, but people get busy. You know, people do their thing. I don't stay in touch with everybody I've ever known or had like a big fun time with so I understand. It’s all cool, I'm not a dramatic person, that's just not my thing, so however things resolve, it's okay," she concluded.