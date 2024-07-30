Sandra Bernhard Says It's 'Sad' She Couldn't 'Maintain Her Friendship' With Madonna: 'I Hate Getting Nostalgic'

"I mean, everybody talks about your friendship with Madonna and you talk about it so much. I do remember something that you said that really stuck out to me was that you're such a such a loyal and sensitive person, maybe the separation of that friendship was a little bit harder on you than it was on her yet if you saw each other tomorrow, it'd be fine," the Modern Family star, 48, said, to the Roseanne alum, 69.

"Yeah. It would be fine, but I mean, I don't know what it would be, and I hate getting nostalgic and caught up and you know that time because it was such like the perfect time. The late '80s when I was doing my one woman show here in New York, and I was friends with her and doing [David] Letterman all the time ... I mean everything was just so fresh. So, there are times when I'm like, that really makes me sad, you know, that we couldn't maintain our friendship. I mean I could have," she replied.