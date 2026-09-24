Roseanne Barr Unleashes on Costar Michael Fishman for Saying the Sitcom Was 'Rightfully Canceled'

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Roseanne Barr is still feeling burned by costar Michael Fishman. The 73-year-old comedian unleashed a profane tirade at Fishman, who played her son in the original run of Roseanne, in a clip from the "Can't Be Censored" podcast.

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Barr Unloaded on Her TV Son

Source: MEGA Fishman said Roseanne was 'rightfully canceled.'

In August, Fishman, 44, opined on social media that the 2018 revival of Roseanne was "rightfully canceled" after his TV mom made a tweet comparing Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarret to a combination of the Muslim Brotherhood and "Planet of the Apes." In a video, he said he still "loved" Barr, adding, "Good people can make mistakes." Barr was having none of that, telling Fishman, "Don't f------- put my name in your f------- mouth."

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Their Feud Has Gone on for Eight Years

Source: MEGA Barr has been furious at Fishman for years.

That was among the tamer things Barr fired at her TV son during the appearance. She also called him a "bigot," an "ignoramus," and a "little f------- worm," adding, "go and f--- yourself and stay f------ till the day you die." She later said Fishman has "no f------- idea" what he is talking about and said he has "no geopolitical context whatsoever." Fishman and Barr's relationship has been on ice ever since the 2018 controversy. At the time, Fishman vehemently condemned Barr's tweet, saying, “I have always lived and taught my children to be inclusive.” Barr fired back at the time with, "I created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it. You throw me under the bus.”

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Roseanne's Son Bashed Fishman Too

Source: ROSEANNE BARR / YOUTUBE Barr's son slammed Fishman.

The 2018 cancelation of Roseanne has driven a wedge between the eponymous comedian and the cast of the show ever since. Weeks after Roseanne was cancelled, ABC rebooted it as The Conners, with the entire cast returning except Barr. After Fishman said the show was "rightfully canceled" in August, Barr's real-life son, Jake Pentland, sneered at him with a statement reading, “I wish him good luck in finding work one day. Hopefully selling the woman responsible for his career out was worth it for him.” Pentland claimed that the cast of Roseanne all conspired to get his mother off the show, adding, “It’s important for people in Hollywood to do their ritual of signaling their fake virtue perennially.”

Barr's Consistently in Hot Water

Source: MEGA Barr has attracted controversy throughout her career.