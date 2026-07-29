Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Flaunts Her Incredible Figure in Skimpy Bikini While on Vacation With Partner Jason Statham: Photos
July 29 2026, Updated 7:26 a.m. ET
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is making the most of her luxurious summer vacation.
The 39-year-old supermodel shared a dreamy collection of photos from her Mediterranean getaway with longtime fiancé Jason Statham and their family, treating fans to stunning views, yacht adventures and heartwarming moments together.
One standout photo showed Huntington-Whiteley lounging on the deck of a yacht in a barely-there beige bikini as she admired the crystal-clear blue water and rugged coastline. With a book and sunglasses by her side, the model looked completely relaxed while soaking up the sunshine.
Sweet Family Moments at Sea
Another touching snapshot captured the Transformers: Dark of the Moon actress wrapping her arms around Statham as she kissed him on the cheek. The action star kept things casual in a striped shirt and dark sunglasses while the couple enjoyed a scenic cruise.
The photo carousel also included an adorable glimpse of one of their children twirling through a charming courtyard in a floral dress before transitioning back to more yacht-side memories.
Huntington-Whiteley later showcased her toned physique while posing barefoot in the same neutral-colored bikini aboard the yacht. In another candid moment, Statham was photographed carrying one of their children on deck, highlighting the family's relaxed vacation.
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Celebrating Jason Statham's Birthday
On Sunday, July 26, Huntington-Whiteley also shared another carousel of photos in honor of her fiancé's 59th birthday.
The images featured the couple alongside their two children, Jack Oscar, 9, and Isabella James, 4, enjoying more quality time together aboard a yacht.
“Happy birthday to our favourite guy. Our number one,” Huntington-Whiteley wrote in the caption. “The action man who does it all. Holds it down. Makes us laugh. Keeps us safe. Our everyday inspiration.”
“We love you with all our hearts. Forever and always. ❤️,” she added.
Why Their Relationship Works
Huntington-Whiteley and Statham first met in 2009 and got engaged in 2016. Despite their 20-year age gap, the model has long said it has never affected their relationship.
In a 2013 interview with Glamour, she explained what she admires most about her fiancé.
"His knowledge and strength are really inspiring and attractive, and that can come with a man who's had a bit of time," she said. "We have a connection that has nothing to do with age. Work comes and goes, but if you have someone at home who thinks you're the greatest person in the world, that keeps you going."
Keeping Their Children Out of the Spotlight
The couple has also been intentional about giving their children a private upbringing.
During a 2024 interview with The Telegraph, Huntington-Whiteley explained that protecting their family's privacy has always been a priority.
“We wanted our kids to have a childhood away from cameras as much as we could,” she told the outlet. “We made a rule that ... we’re not going to walk down the red carpet with them.”