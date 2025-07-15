Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Ditches Her Bra for a Variety of Stunning Looks While Vacationing in Italy With Fiancé Jason Statham: Photos
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and fiancé Jason Statham had the trip of a lifetime when they visited Positano, Italy, with their two children.
The normally private couple graced fans with numerous photos from their vacation, which featured rare pictures of their tots, the model in a bevy of head-turning outfits and some PDA snaps.
Rosie-Huntingon Whiteley's Hot Outfits
The blonde beauty, 38, ditched her bra for several of her outfits, wearing everything from a casual butter yellow tank top to a satin light beige-brown dress.
In one gorgeous shot, Huntington-Whiteley posed on a scenic balcony while wearing a green dress, while in a second, she stunned in a pale green gown topped with a flowy, sheer shoulder shrug.
The longtime lovers also shared photos of their kids — daughter Isabella, 3, and son Jack, 8 — whether they were heading to the pool, eating local fare or riding on a boat.
"Positano dreaming… 🍋," the model captioned her Monday, July 14, upload, while the movie star, 57, similarly titled his, "Positano 🇮🇹."
Inside the Couple's Private Romance
The parents-of-two have been together since 2010, becoming engaged in 2016 — however, they have yet to tie the knot or make wedding plans.
When asked if they would ever walk down the aisle in a recent interview, the runway star spilled, "Maybe one day. It’s not something that’s ever been massively important to me. Throwing a big, fancy wedding is not something I feel is necessary at this point in my life. If we do, it will be low-key."
"I’m committed to my family. I value the family unit, and he’s just been such an incredible person in my life," she continued to gush. "We take each day as it comes."
"There’s a lot of love and fun and humor, and we just try to make it work. Relationships go through many iterations. You just have to hold on," the mom-of-two explained. "I try to show up as the best version of myself. You can only control your side of it, right? My happiness is not in his hands. I just try to do my part."
The Stars Have a 20-Year Age Gap
The power couple has also brushed off haters who have raised eyebrows over their 20-year age gap.
"His knowledge and strength are really inspiring and attractive, and that can come with a man who's had a bit of time," Huntington-Whiteley told Glamour in 2013. "We have a connection that has nothing to do with age. Work comes and goes, but if you have someone at home who thinks you're the greatest person in the world, that keeps you going."