Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Strips Down to Tiny White Bikini on Beach Getaway: Photos
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is feeling the heat!
The model, 38, stripped down into a tiny, white bikini while enjoying a beach getaway, in new photos posted via Instagram on Saturday, August 9.
Huntington-Whiteley wore her long blonde locks in a sleek ponytail as she slipped off her sheer cover-up pants, revealing a matching white string bikini.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Stripped Down Into a Tiny Bikini
In another sizzling shot, the former Victoria’s Secret model posed gracefully on the sand, showcasing her toned figure and perfect angles.
“Your body is an inspiration,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another user joked, “I swear to god a RHW post comes up every time I am having post-Chinese takeaway regret.”
“You look amazing 🔥❤️,” a third quipped.
Jason Statham Shared Steamy Photos of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Although Jason Statham, Huntington-Whiteley’s husband, didn’t appear in the photos, he recently shared snapshots from their trip to Spain last month.
In the steamy snaps, Statham, 57, shared a photo of his wife sunbathing on a boat in a leopard-print bikini. Another photo captured the model as she stood on the yacht wearing nothing but red bikini bottoms, covering her chest with only a white towel.
Other photos included the U.K. native sitting at a table with daughter Isabella, 3, and Statham swimming with son Jack, 8.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Sparked Relationship in 2010
Huntington-Whiteley and Statham started dating in 2010. Although the pair got engaged in 2016, they’ve yet to make it down the aisle.
When asked about their possible wedding plans, Huntington-Whiteley teased that a ceremony could be in their future.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Teased Wedding Plans
"Maybe one day. It’s not something that’s ever been massively important to me. Throwing a big, fancy wedding is not something I feel is necessary at this point in my life. If we do, it will be low-key,” she told a news outlet in April. “I’m committed to my family. I value the family unit, and he’s just been such an incredible person in my life. We take each day as it comes. There’s a lot of love and fun and humor, and we just try to make it work. Relationships go through many iterations. You just have to hold on."
She continued, “I try to show up as the best version of myself. You can only control your side of it, right? My happiness is not in his hands. I just try to do my part."