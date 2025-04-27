or
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Says She'll Get Married to Partner Jason Statham 'One Day': 'It's Not Something That's Ever Been Massively Important to Me'

photo of Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
The couple has been together for over 15 years.

April 27 2025, Updated 1:09 p.m. ET

Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have been in a relationship since 2009 after meeting at a party in London. The Expendables star proposed to his longtime girlfriend in 2016, however, they have not tied the knot yet.

In a new interview with Huntington-Whiteley, she revealed she and Statham may never get married, despite having two children, Jack Oscar Statham, 7, and Isabella James Statham, 3.

rosie huntington whiteley says married jason statham not massively important
The model and actor may never get married after getting engaged in 2016.

“Maybe one day. It’s not something that’s ever been massively important to me. Throwing a big, fancy wedding is not something I feel is necessary at this point in my life. If we do, it will be low-key,” the model admitted in a new interview.

Though the couple has spent over 15 years together, the 38-year-old explained what it’s like dating someone 20 years older than her, as Jason is 57 years old.

rosie huntington whiteley married jason statham not massively important
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have a 20-year age gap.

“I’m committed to my family. I value the family unit, and he’s just been such an incredible person in my life,” she told The Sunday Times. “We take each day as it comes. There’s a lot of love and fun and humor, and we just try to make it work. Relationships go through many iterations. You just have to hold on. I try to show up as the best version of myself. You can only control your side of it, right? My happiness is not in his hands. I just try to do my part.”

The Mad Max: Fury Road actress and Jason relocated from California to London in 2020 to raise their children, which has allowed the busy actor and father-of-two to see his family more than he could have had they stayed in Los Angeles.

rosie huntington whiteley getting married jason statham not massively important
The couple moved to London in 2020 to raise their kids.

Before they made the move, the couple discussed what it would look like. “He was like, ‘I’m going to be away from you and the kids for big stretches [shooting movies]. If we move to London, I can make everything there.’ So that was a really big reason,” Rosie detailed. “He goes to work and comes home at the end of the day, which is pretty special for somebody in his line of work.”

actress rosie huntington whiteley married jason statham not massively important
The actress said her fiancé is 'the human playground' for their two kids.

She went on to commend her fiancé for being “the human playground” for their young kids, adding, “He’s so playful. The man has insane amounts of energy; it’s boundless. He’s a big kid himself, but also an upbeat reinforcement and positive influence on them and incredibly attentive, loving and capable,” she added. “I feel lucky that I’m at work today and he’s with them, and I don’t need to call and give him a list of things to do and remind him of this or that. And the kids adore him.”

