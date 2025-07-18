Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Goes Topless in Sultry Photo Taken by Fiancé Jason Statham
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and fiancé Jason Statham are having a summer for the books!
On Friday, July 18, the movie star posted multiple photos from their scenic vacation, where they swam in the ocean, chilled out on a yacht and bonded with their two children. The longtime couple also got in some alone time, with the Expendables actor sharing a few saucy shots of his lover.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham's Trip to Spain
Statham, 57, shared a photo of the model, 38, sunbathing on the boat in a leopard-print bikini and a picture of Huntington-Whiteley standing on the yacht wearing nothing but red bikini bottoms. In the hot shot, the topless star covered part of her chest with a white towel.
Other snaps included the blonde beauty sitting at a table with daughter Isabella, 3, and Statham swimming with son Jack, 8.
The action star also tried out some water sports and took a sweet snap of their kids playing in the sand on the beach.
Huntington-Whitely also shared some images from their excursion, captioning the set, "Familia 🇪🇸💛."
While the family-of-four is currently in Mallorca, Spain, they uploaded other photos a few days prior when exploring Positano, Italy. They were in the area for the model's relative's wedding.
Inside the Pair's Romance
The parents-of-two first started dating in 2010 and got engaged in 2016, though they've yet to make any headway on a wedding.
When asked if they'll ever officially tie the knot in a recent interview, Huntington-Whiteley said, "Maybe one day. It’s not something that’s ever been massively important to me. Throwing a big, fancy wedding is not something I feel is necessary at this point in my life. If we do, it will be low-key."
“I’m committed to my family. I value the family unit, and he’s just been such an incredible person in my life. We take each day as it comes," she explained of their dynamic. "There’s a lot of love and fun and humor, and we just try to make it work. Relationships go through many iterations. You just have to hold on."
"I try to show up as the best version of myself. You can only control your side of it, right? My happiness is not in his hands," the mom-of-two noted. "I just try to do my part."
Huntington-Whiteley also explained how they balance their careers with parenting.
"He was like, ‘I’m going to be away from you and the kids for big stretches [shooting movies]. If we move to London, I can make everything there.’ So that was a really big reason," she shared of them relocating. "He goes to work and comes home at the end of the day, which is pretty special for somebody in his line of work."