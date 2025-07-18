Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Goes Topless in Sultry Photo Taken by Fiancé Jason Statham

Statham, 57, shared a photo of the model, 38, sunbathing on the boat in a leopard-print bikini and a picture of Huntington-Whiteley standing on the yacht wearing nothing but red bikini bottoms. In the hot shot, the topless star covered part of her chest with a white towel.

Other snaps included the blonde beauty sitting at a table with daughter Isabella, 3, and Statham swimming with son Jack, 8.

The action star also tried out some water sports and took a sweet snap of their kids playing in the sand on the beach.