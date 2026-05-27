Rosie O'Donnell Shares Rare Unfiltered Before-and-After Photos of Her Facelift After Slamming Surgery as 'Betrayal of Feminism'

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Rosie O'Donnell gave a rare look at her pricey facelift in new before-and-after photos. "THE B4 & AFTER," O'Donnell, 64, captioned the two side-by-side photos via Instagram on Wednesday, May 27.

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Rosie O'Donnell Shared Rare Facelift Photos

Source: @rosieodonnell/Instagram Rosie O'Donnell said she formerly felt very 'strongly about facelifts.'

O'Donnell spoke about her transformation, which she said "cost more money than I have ever paid for a car," in a personal essay published one day earlier. "I used to feel very strongly about facelifts. Not casually—morally," she wrote via her Substack. "I had assigned myself as head of all women who would never - ever."

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Rosie O'Donnell Called Facelifts a 'Betrayal to Feminism'

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell initially held a different mindset toward plastic surgery, saying her fine lines were 'earned.'

She admitted that she formerly considered the plastic surgery procedure a "betrayal of feminism and aging." "It wasn’t wrinkles— it was gravity. I’d look in the mirror and think, this isn’t aging, this is… melting with intention," she recounted. "I tried to be evolved about it and say things like, 'This is natural. This is earned.' And then… 'Umm how earned does it have to look?'" O'Donnell confessed that there was "a point where acceptance started to feel like lying."

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Rosie O'Donnell Considered the Procedure in the Past

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell said her daughter Clay initially convinced her not to get plastic surgery.

The former talk show host revealed she had "gathered information" about a potential facelift in the past, but said her feelings changed when her youngest daughter, Clay, shared her disapproval. "[Clay] sounded exactly like me. Like my younger, more certain, more morally rigid self had somehow moved into my house," O'Donnell described, adding that the comment that stuck with her the most was, "I wouldn’t be able to respect you if you did it."

Rosie O'Donnell Said 'No One' Noticed Her Results

Source: MEGA Although 'not one person' noticed the results of her facelift, Rosie O'Donnell said she 'stopped arguing with the mirror.'