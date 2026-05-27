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Rosie O'Donnell Shares Rare Unfiltered Before-and-After Photos of Her Facelift After Slamming Surgery as 'Betrayal of Feminism'

Photo of Rosie O'Donnell
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell gave fresh insight into a recent facelift that cost more than any car she's purchased.

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May 27 2026, Published 7:05 p.m. ET

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Rosie O'Donnell gave a rare look at her pricey facelift in new before-and-after photos.

"THE B4 & AFTER," O'Donnell, 64, captioned the two side-by-side photos via Instagram on Wednesday, May 27.

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Rosie O'Donnell Shared Rare Facelift Photos

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Photo of Rosie O'Donnell said she formerly felt very 'strongly about facelifts.'
Source: @rosieodonnell/Instagram

Rosie O'Donnell said she formerly felt very 'strongly about facelifts.'

O'Donnell spoke about her transformation, which she said "cost more money than I have ever paid for a car," in a personal essay published one day earlier.

"I used to feel very strongly about facelifts. Not casually—morally," she wrote via her Substack. "I had assigned myself as head of all women who would never - ever."

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Rosie O'Donnell Called Facelifts a 'Betrayal to Feminism'

Photo of Rosie O'Donnell initially held a different mindset toward plastic surgery, saying her fine lines were 'earned.'
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell initially held a different mindset toward plastic surgery, saying her fine lines were 'earned.'

She admitted that she formerly considered the plastic surgery procedure a "betrayal of feminism and aging."

"It wasn’t wrinkles— it was gravity. I’d look in the mirror and think, this isn’t aging, this is… melting with intention," she recounted. "I tried to be evolved about it and say things like, 'This is natural. This is earned.' And then… 'Umm how earned does it have to look?'"

O'Donnell confessed that there was "a point where acceptance started to feel like lying."

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Rosie O'Donnell Considered the Procedure in the Past

Photo of Rosie O'Donnell said her daughter Clay initially convinced her not to get plastic surgery.
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell said her daughter Clay initially convinced her not to get plastic surgery.

The former talk show host revealed she had "gathered information" about a potential facelift in the past, but said her feelings changed when her youngest daughter, Clay, shared her disapproval.

"[Clay] sounded exactly like me. Like my younger, more certain, more morally rigid self had somehow moved into my house," O'Donnell described, adding that the comment that stuck with her the most was, "I wouldn’t be able to respect you if you did it."

Rosie O'Donnell Said 'No One' Noticed Her Results

Photo of Although 'not one person' noticed the results of her facelift, Rosie O'Donnell said she 'stopped arguing with the mirror.'
Source: MEGA

Although 'not one person' noticed the results of her facelift, Rosie O'Donnell said she 'stopped arguing with the mirror.'

She continued, "I want them to grow up in a world where they don't feel like they have to change but also know they can, if they want to, without losing moral standing in their own lives."

The conversation with her daughter delayed the procedure by months, but she eventually went through it after discussing it with friends. Although "not one person" noticed the work O'Donnell had done, she took it as the "best possible outcome."

"I didn’t disappear, I didn’t become someone else—I just stopped arguing with the mirror. And maybe that’s enough," she concluded. "Here at 64 years old with a new lower face and neck, just happy to be alive. Able to feel and choose and use my voice whenever I feel called to."

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