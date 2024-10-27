Rosie O'Donnell's Kids: Everything to Know About Her 5 Children Following Chelsea's Arrest

The eldest of the siblings, Parker Jaren O'Donnell, was adopted by Rosie O'Donnell shortly after he was born on May 25, 1995. Though the comedian was initially a single mom, her first wife, Kelli Carpenter, eventually became a legal parent, as well.

In 2010, Rosie shared a cute conversation she had with Parker.

"He used to say, ‘Did I grew in your tummy?' and I said, ‘No, you grew in my heart.' He said, ‘Well, it feels like I grew in your tummy,' and I said, ‘You're right, it does feel like you grew in my tummy,'" said the 62-year-old mom. "I said, ‘You know, you grew in someone else's tummy and God looked inside and he knew that you were going to be raised by a different mommy. God picked me, and your birth mommy listened.' And he said ‘Yeah, 'cause me and you, we're a good match.'"

She continued, "But we are a good match and he knows this and I've told him already [that] he's the greatest thing that's ever happened to me in my entire life and I'm forever grateful he is the boy who changed it all."

Parker, 29, attended the Valley Forge Military Academy and is currently serving in the Marines. He has been dating his longtime partner, Hannah, for around 10 years.