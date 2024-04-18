'You're Out of Your Mind': Rosie O'Donnell Makes $10,000 Bet With Bill O'Reilly Over Donald Trump Conviction

Actress, comedian and former The View cohost Rosie O'Donnell made a $10,000 on-air bet with axed Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly over whether or not Donald Trump will be convicted in court.

Donald Trump is the first U.S. president to face criminal charges.

She told the former Fox News host that Trump is "the worst thing that ever happened to this nation" and that Democracy itself hinges on the ex-president's upcoming trials.

During a recent episode of ousted CNN journalist Chris Cuomo's NewsNation show, O'Donnell didn't hold back on her hatred of the former president, debating O'Reilly about Trump's role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol .

"I don't believe he was behind it," he explained. "I think that if that trial ever gets up, he'll be acquitted."

"Rosie, with all due respect, you're not going to be successful saying that democracy is on trial and anybody who supports Donald Trump is a fascist . You're not. Those people are going to reject you 100 percent. There's a lot more to it than you're presenting," O'Reilly told the actress. "Donald Trump presided over the country for four years, and there was no attack on the country until Jan. 6. That was a large mistake he made."

"We'll see in court what is presented, and if you are correct, I will take a $10,000 bet right now with you to your favorite charity or mine that Donald Trump will not be convicted of insurrection because he's not charged with it," O'Reilly joked.

O'Donnell called O'Reilly's bluff and accepted the bet live on air.

"I'll make that bet — $10,000 that he is found guilty — not of that, of other charges. Anything he is charged with, I agree he will be guilty," she replied.

