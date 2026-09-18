NEWS Rosie O'Donnell Appears to Shade Kathy Griffin for Taking Their Feud Public: 'I Don't Do Friendship That Way' Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell appeared to hint at tension with longtime friend Kathy Griffin while addressing how she handles disagreements between friends. Taylor Camp Sept. 18 2026, Published 5:53 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Rosie O'Donnell appears to be drawing a line in the sand when it comes to her friendship with Kathy Griffin. In a TikTok posted Thursday, September 17, O'Donnell addressed an unnamed person who was spilling on their issues publicly rather than reaching out privately. Though the mom-of-five never mentioned the comedian by name, her remarks came after Griffin publicly discussed O'Donnell and her disappointment over not appearing on her former friend's new show.

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Rosie O'Donnell Appears to Address Kathy Griffin

O'Donnell began the video by acknowledging that she had seen someone "talking about me" and making comments about their relationship. Rather than publicly airing a grievance, O'Donnell said she believes a friend should contact her directly when there's a problem. "If you had an actual issue with me, you should have called me," she said.

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Rosie O'Donnell Says She Doesn't 'Do Friendship That Way'

Source: MEGA The former 'View' co-host declared, 'I don't do friendship that way,' while discussing someone taking a private issue public.

O'Donnell made it clear she wasn't happy with how the situation had unfolded publicly. "I don't do friendship that way," she declared, criticizing the decision to put the disagreement "on blast" and continue discussing it. O'Donnell added that she didn't appreciate what had happened and called the situation "ridiculousness."

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Kathy Griffin Had Questioned Why She Wasn't on Rosie O'Donnell's Show

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Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin previously questioned why she hadn't been invited to appear on Rosie O'Donnell's show.

The tension follows Griffin publicly discussing O'Donnell and questioning why she hadn't been invited to appear on her show. Griffin also revisited O'Donnell's past reaction to her controversial 2017 photo involving a prop made to resemble Donald Trump's severed head, saying she was surprised by her friend's disapproval. O'Donnell did not explicitly confirm the My Life on the D-List star was the subject of her TikTok, so the connection remains an inference based on the timing and context of their respective remarks.

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Rosie O'Donnell Thinks Friends Should Handle Issues Privately

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell made it clear she believes friends should contact each other privately when they have a problem.

O'Donnell's response centered less on the original disagreement and more on how she believes problems between friends should be handled.

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Rosie O'Donnell Appears Ready to Move On

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell's pointed remarks suggested the apparent disagreement may have changed the longtime friends' relationship.