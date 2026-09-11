Rosie O'Donnell Mocks the 'Republican Desperation Convention' After Annoucning She's Leading a New Donald Trump Protest in Ireland: Watch
Sept. 11 2026, Updated 3:34 p.m. ET
Rosie O'Donnell mocked what she called the "Republican Desperation Convention" as she prepared to take part in an anti-Donald Trump protest.
The comedian shared an Instagram post on Thursday, September 10, writing, "TRUMP PROTEST TOMORROW - DUBLIN IRELAND - 1 pm O’Connell street #nevertrump."
O’Donnell’s post started to receive immense support from fans.
"I love you Rosie. G-- bless you and your fight for democracy at all costs. You are a blessing for America gratitude," one user wrote.
Another follower said, "So over it Rosie ! Ireland give him H---!!!!!"
One commenter encouraged O’Donnell: "We need your voice, keep on going"
Another fan wrote, "Rosie it's desperate here, especially in Florida. I can't wait for the chance to take my kids back to Ireland. I don't see a happy future here anymore."
One user noted, "Love how you always say it like it is! You are the voice of reason."
"Hope you fill the streets & we in California are with you all," one supporter said.
Rosie O’Donnell Supports The Dublin Protest
O’Donnell’s post came as Trump prepared to visit Ireland on September 12 and 13.
The U.S. President is expected to meet with Irish President Catherine Connolly before traveling to his golf resort in Doonbeg, County Clare, for the Irish Open.
O’Donnell's feud with Trump dates back nearly two decades, following remarks she made about him during her time on The View.
- Rosie O'Donnell Slams 'Psychopath' Donald Trump in Scathing Rant About 'Conman' President: Watch
- Sinn Féin to Protest Donald Trump's Visit to Ireland Featuring Talks With President Catherine Connolly
- Conor McGregor Admits He Would 'Kick' Rosie O'Donnell Out of Ireland If He Comes President in Scathing Remark
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
O’Donnell Moved To Ireland In 2025
O’Donnell relocated to Ireland with her child in January 2025 after Trump returned to the White House.
The move came after years of tension between the two, including a social media dispute in which Trump posted on his Truth Social account, threatening to revoke her U.S. citizenship.
The Dublin demonstration was scheduled to begin at the Garden of Remembrance before moving through the city center and ending on Molesworth Street.
Other protests were also planned across Ireland during Trump's visit, including demonstrations in County Clare, Cork and Galway.
Groups including the Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Galway Alliance Against War organized some of the protests.
Senator Patricia Stephenson showed her support for O’Donnell via Instagram.
"Rosie O’Donnell is asking you to come out and protest this Saturday in Dublin - to give Donald Trump the welcome he deserves. Trump is responsible for so much global suffering. Let’s show him exactly what we think of him," the post said.
"Bring your kids, bring a sign, bring an umbrella. We’ll be gathering at the Garden of Remembrance at 1pm, marching to Leinster House, we’ll have speeches & music," the post added.