'Shame on Him!': Rosie O’Donnell Blames Donald Trump for Texas Flood Deaths in Scathing Rant
Rosie O’Donnell is placing the blame for the deadly flash floods in Texas squarely on President Donald Trump, accusing him of gutting critical early warning systems that could have helped save lives.
“What a horror story in Texas,” O’Donnell said in a TikTok video posted Sunday, July 6, after floodwaters devastated parts of central Texas. “When the president guts all of the early warning systems and the weathering forecast abilities of the government, these are the results that we’re going to start to see on a daily basis.”
O’Donnell, who moved to Dublin, Ireland, earlier this year following Trump’s reelection, directly criticized his administration’s role in this weekend's tragedy.
“It’s because he put this country in so much danger by his horrible, horrible decisions and this ridiculously immoral bill that he just signed into law,” she said. “As Republicans cheered, people will die as a result and they’ve started already.”
“Shame on him … Shame on every GOP sycophant,” she added.
The criticism comes after catastrophic flooding hit six counties in central Texas on July 4, when torrential rains caused the Guadalupe River to rise roughly 26 feet in just 45 minutes. Roads were washed out and homes destroyed, with at least 70 lives lost in the disaster, according to officials.
According to The New York Times, the Department of Government Efficiency implemented sweeping staffing cuts earlier this year, which included eliminating hundreds of jobs at both the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Weather Service (NWS). The NWS reportedly lost about 600 staffers in the process.
Texas Emergency Management Chief W. Nim Kidd spoke about the failed forecasts during a press conference, stating that the NWS’s initial estimates significantly underestimated the rainfall.
“The original forecast that we received Wednesday from the National Weather Service predicted 3-6 inches of rain in the Concho Valley and 4-8 inches in the Hill Country,” Kidd said. “The amount of rain that fell at this specific location was never in any of those forecasts.”
Following the devastation, Trump issued a Major Disaster Declaration, prompting the activation of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem addressed the issue at a recent press event, promising upgrades to weather monitoring systems.
O’Donnell’s pointed remarks mark another flashpoint in her long-running feud with Trump, which began in 2006 and has frequently spilled into the political spotlight. The latest criticism comes just weeks after a high-profile settlement involving Trump and CBS' 60 Minutes made headlines.