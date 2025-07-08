'Shame on Him!': Rosie O’Donnell Blames Donald Trump for Texas Flood Deaths in Scathing Rant

Rosie O’Donnell is placing the blame for the deadly flash floods in Texas squarely on President Donald Trump, accusing him of gutting critical early warning systems that could have helped save lives.

“What a horror story in Texas,” O’Donnell said in a TikTok video posted Sunday, July 6, after floodwaters devastated parts of central Texas. “When the president guts all of the early warning systems and the weathering forecast abilities of the government, these are the results that we’re going to start to see on a daily basis.”