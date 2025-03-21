or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Rosie O'Donnell
OK LogoPolitics

Rosie O'Donnell Says She's 'Healthier' After Moving Her Family to Ireland to Escape Donald Trump: 'I'm Sleeping Better Without the Stress'

Composite photo of Rosie O'Donnell and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell moved out of the U.S. because of Donald Trump.

By:

March 21 2025, Published 1:49 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

A League of Their Own actress Rosie O'Donnell shared why she relocated to Dublin, Ireland, with her youngest child, Dakota, also known as Clay, via TikTok.

The 62-year-old claimed she needed to be in a safer environment for her family after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election against former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Article continues below advertisement
rosie odonnell healthier after moving ireland escape donald trump
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell moved her and her family to Dublin, Ireland.

Article continues below advertisement

Just before she was set to appear on Patrick Kielty's The Late Late Show on Friday, March 21, the comedian took to TikTok and said: "It's not easy to move to another country, and we really felt as a family this was the safest and best thing for us to do."

"I feel healthier, I'm sleeping better without the stress and anxiety over what was happening politically in the country," she added.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @rosieodonnell/tiktok
Article continues below advertisement

O'Donnell has had a contentious relationship with the New York businessman-turned-GOP leader for decades, attacking each other publicly and privately.

Later in the video, the Flintstones actress revealed: "I knew that it would really tax me emotionally to have to do that [live in Trump’s America]. So I'm very happy that we made the decision that we made."

"I was never someone who thought I would move to another country," she continued. "You know, I'm happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country. And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back."

MORE ON:
Rosie O'Donnell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
rosie odonnell healthier after moving ireland escape donald trump
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell says she feels 'healthier' after moving.

Article continues below advertisement

Although O'Donnell admitted it was "heartbreaking" to see what has happened to America politically, she is thankful for people being so warm to her.

She said: "It's been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I'm very grateful."

The former The View host told her followers she would be appearing on an Irish TV chat show on Friday night to discuss her big move.

In preparation for the gig, she went shopping in Ireland and discovered she'd lost weight, which is likely down to her cooking habits.

Article continues below advertisement
rosie odonnell healthier after moving ireland escape donald trump
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell has been heavily critical of Donald Trump for decades.

As OK! previously reported, the Harriet the Spy actress already hinted at moving somewhere outside of the U.S. when she posted a video of herself driving on "the wrong side of the road."

"Bought a little used car to tool around the countryside on the wrong side of the road," she wrote in the caption at the time. "Hit the curb three times – thought I hit a cat !!! #newadventures."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.