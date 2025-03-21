Rosie O'Donnell Says She's 'Healthier' After Moving Her Family to Ireland to Escape Donald Trump: 'I'm Sleeping Better Without the Stress'
A League of Their Own actress Rosie O'Donnell shared why she relocated to Dublin, Ireland, with her youngest child, Dakota, also known as Clay, via TikTok.
The 62-year-old claimed she needed to be in a safer environment for her family after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election against former Vice President Kamala Harris.
Just before she was set to appear on Patrick Kielty's The Late Late Show on Friday, March 21, the comedian took to TikTok and said: "It's not easy to move to another country, and we really felt as a family this was the safest and best thing for us to do."
"I feel healthier, I'm sleeping better without the stress and anxiety over what was happening politically in the country," she added.
O'Donnell has had a contentious relationship with the New York businessman-turned-GOP leader for decades, attacking each other publicly and privately.
Later in the video, the Flintstones actress revealed: "I knew that it would really tax me emotionally to have to do that [live in Trump’s America]. So I'm very happy that we made the decision that we made."
"I was never someone who thought I would move to another country," she continued. "You know, I'm happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country. And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back."
Although O'Donnell admitted it was "heartbreaking" to see what has happened to America politically, she is thankful for people being so warm to her.
She said: "It's been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I'm very grateful."
The former The View host told her followers she would be appearing on an Irish TV chat show on Friday night to discuss her big move.
In preparation for the gig, she went shopping in Ireland and discovered she'd lost weight, which is likely down to her cooking habits.
As OK! previously reported, the Harriet the Spy actress already hinted at moving somewhere outside of the U.S. when she posted a video of herself driving on "the wrong side of the road."
"Bought a little used car to tool around the countryside on the wrong side of the road," she wrote in the caption at the time. "Hit the curb three times – thought I hit a cat !!! #newadventures."