Rosie O'Donnell Says She's 'Healthier' After Moving Her Family to Ireland to Escape Donald Trump: 'I'm Sleeping Better Without the Stress'

O'Donnell has had a contentious relationship with the New York businessman-turned-GOP leader for decades, attacking each other publicly and privately.

Later in the video, the Flintstones actress revealed: "I knew that it would really tax me emotionally to have to do that [live in Trump’s America]. So I'm very happy that we made the decision that we made."

"I was never someone who thought I would move to another country," she continued. "You know, I'm happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country. And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back."