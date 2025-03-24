Rosie O'Donnell 'Hopes' 2024 Election Is 'Investigated,' Insinuates Elon Musk Could Have Helped Donald Trump Cheat: 'It's Curious to Me'
Though Rosie O'Donnell left America and moved to Ireland following Donald Trump's 2024 election win, the comedian is still invested in U.S. politics.
In fact, in a new interview on Irish TV talk series The Late Late Show, the actress hinted that she thinks it's possible the Republican cheated to come out on top.
O'Donnell, 63, explained she doesn't understand how Trump, 78, "won every single swing state" this time around.
"I would hope that would be investigated and that we would see whether or not it was an anomaly or something else that happened on election night in America when Kamala Harris was filling up stadiums with people who supported her and Donald Trump was not able to do that," she spilled.
"So it’s curious to me, and as an American and a believer in democracy, I would hope that we would be able to look at all of the reasons why this happened in our country," the former talk show host said.
O'Donnell then hinted that she believes Trump's new right-hand man Elon Musk could have helped him win, as she vaguely mentioned the polls and said one of the president's "best friends" and "biggest donors" is "a man who owns and runs the internet."
The star noticeably didn't identify the Tesla founder, 53, by name.
- Courtney Love Fleeing the U.S. Amid Donald Trump's Presidency: 'It's Frightening'
- Jimmy Fallon Jokes America 'Got Back With Their Crazy Ex' After Donald Trump Won 2024 Presidential Election
- 12 Celebrities Who Said They Would Leave the U.S. After Donald Trump's Win: Sharon Stone, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres and More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Elsewhere in the interview, O'Donnell gave more insight into her decision to move with her kids overseas, shaming Trump's administration for their "terrifying" drastic moves, such as trying to disband the Department fo Education.
"I have a child who has autism and that child will be denied services and many, many autistic children because the funding for these programs for special needs children comes from the federal government as well as the states," she explained.
"The biggest reason that it was different than the first time he was in office is because of the Supreme Court giving him ultimate power, the powers of a king or a monarch. And that’s not what the United States is all about. And it’s a terrifying prospect," she stated. "And in fact, what has happened since he’s taken office has been terrifying, I think for the world and definitely for the United States of America."
In a recent TikTok, the A League of Their Own actress gave a positive update on her new life.
"It's not easy to move to another country, and we really felt as a family this was the safest and best thing for us to do," she shared. "I feel healthier, I'm sleeping better without the stress and anxiety over what was happening politically in the country."
Variety reported on O'Donnell's interview.