Rosie O'Donnell 'Hopes' 2024 Election Is 'Investigated,' Insinuates Elon Musk Could Have Helped Donald Trump Cheat: 'It's Curious to Me'

Photo of Rosie O'Donnell and image of Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Rosie O'Donnell left the U.S. after Donald Trump took over the Oval Office in January.

By:

March 24 2025, Published 11:47 a.m. ET

Though Rosie O'Donnell left America and moved to Ireland following Donald Trump's 2024 election win, the comedian is still invested in U.S. politics.

In fact, in a new interview on Irish TV talk series The Late Late Show, the actress hinted that she thinks it's possible the Republican cheated to come out on top.

rosie odonnell hopes election investigated elon musk helped donald trump cheat
Source: @rtelatelateshow/youtube

Rosie O'Donnell admitted she wants the 2024 election to be 'investigated' since Donald Trump won every swing state.

O'Donnell, 63, explained she doesn't understand how Trump, 78, "won every single swing state" this time around.

"I would hope that would be investigated and that we would see whether or not it was an anomaly or something else that happened on election night in America when Kamala Harris was filling up stadiums with people who supported her and Donald Trump was not able to do that," she spilled.

"So it’s curious to me, and as an American and a believer in democracy, I would hope that we would be able to look at all of the reasons why this happened in our country," the former talk show host said.

rosie odonnell hopes election investigated elon musk helped donald trump cheat
Source: mega

Trump's 2024 win prompted the comedian to move to Ireland.

O'Donnell then hinted that she believes Trump's new right-hand man Elon Musk could have helped him win, as she vaguely mentioned the polls and said one of the president's "best friends" and "biggest donors" is "a man who owns and runs the internet."

The star noticeably didn't identify the Tesla founder, 53, by name.

Elsewhere in the interview, O'Donnell gave more insight into her decision to move with her kids overseas, shaming Trump's administration for their "terrifying" drastic moves, such as trying to disband the Department fo Education.

"I have a child who has autism and that child will be denied services and many, many autistic children because the funding for these programs for special needs children comes from the federal government as well as the states," she explained.

rosie odonnell hopes election investigated elon musk helped donald trump cheat
Source: @rtelatelateshow/youtube

O'Donnell hinted that she thinks Elon Musk could have helped Trump win the polls since the Tesla founder 'owns the internet.'

"The biggest reason that it was different than the first time he was in office is because of the Supreme Court giving him ultimate power, the powers of a king or a monarch. And that’s not what the United States is all about. And it’s a terrifying prospect," she stated. "And in fact, what has happened since he’s taken office has been terrifying, I think for the world and definitely for the United States of America."

rosie odonnell hopes election investigated elon musk helped donald trump cheat
Source: mega

Musk has become Trump's go-to man since he won the 2024 election.

In a recent TikTok, the A League of Their Own actress gave a positive update on her new life.

"It's not easy to move to another country, and we really felt as a family this was the safest and best thing for us to do," she shared. "I feel healthier, I'm sleeping better without the stress and anxiety over what was happening politically in the country."

Variety reported on O'Donnell's interview.

