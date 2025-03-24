Rosie O'Donnell 'Hopes' 2024 Election Is 'Investigated,' Insinuates Elon Musk Could Have Helped Donald Trump Cheat: 'It's Curious to Me'

O'Donnell, 63, explained she doesn't understand how Trump, 78, "won every single swing state" this time around.

"I would hope that would be investigated and that we would see whether or not it was an anomaly or something else that happened on election night in America when Kamala Harris was filling up stadiums with people who supported her and Donald Trump was not able to do that," she spilled.

"So it’s curious to me, and as an American and a believer in democracy, I would hope that we would be able to look at all of the reasons why this happened in our country," the former talk show host said.