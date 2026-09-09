Royal Family Desperate for Advanced Copy of 'Queen Elizabeth III' Book as It Entails 'Scenarios the Palace Doesn't Want People Thinking About': Source
Sept. 9 2026, Published 2:48 p.m. ET
An upcoming fictional book about the British monarchy's future allegedly has the royal family in a panic.
The palace is reportedly desperate to get their hands on a copy of Rob Shuter's Queen Elizabeth III, set to release on December 1, as they're worried what the story could feature.
The Palace Is Concerned
Shuter's novel takes place 15 years in the future and kicks off with a tragic accident over Balmoral, which throws the monarchy into chaos. Set in a different timeline, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids are still in the line of succession, and due to different reasons, a few royals are skipped over for the throne, leading to a 21-year-old Lilibet suddenly becoming queen.
"Rob says it’s fiction, but that isn’t calming anybody down," a source tells OK! of the book. "He’s shining a spotlight on scenarios the Palace absolutely does not want people thinking about."
Another insider said the thought of King Charles' youngest granddaughter becoming the monarch "sounds outrageous until you actually look at the line of succession."
"That’s what makes this book so uncomfortable," they said. "It isn’t impossible."
Despite the Palace wanting to get their hands on the manuscript, the source insisted, "they’re not getting it. It’s under lock and key until publication day."
- Prince William and Prince Harry's Kids Both Starting School in the U.K. Is 'Bittersweet' as Estranged Brothers' Feud Rages On: Source
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Avoiding 'Knee-Jerk Reaction' as They Navigate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. Comeback: Source
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Will Ignore Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Circus That's Now Back in Town': Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Sussexes Moved Back to England
Buzz about the book comes just after the Sussexes and their kids moved from Montecito, Calif., back to the U.K.
The news was revealed in August, with both Lilibet, 5, and Archie, 7, currently attending school in London. However, the family-of-four is living in a private, non-royal residence, and none of them will be partaking in any royal duties.
In fact, on September 7, King Charles issued a letter to clarify to U.K. government and military that there is "no change" to the couple's status.
“To help avoid doubt or confusion, The King has directed that the following information be shared,” the letter stated, noting there were a "number of requests" for clarity.
The Sussexes' rep told NBC News "they were a little surprised not to have been told about this [the memo] in advance."
Prince Harry Has Been in Contact With His Father
Despite Harry moving closer to his family, he hasn't mended ties with brother Prince William since airing out the royal family's dirty laundry after fleeing to America in 2020.
On the other hand, Harry has been improving his formerly icy relationship with Charles.
Over the summer, Harry, Meghan and their two kids visited Charles and Queen Camilla for the first time since 2022.
More recently, People reported that despite claims stating otherwise, the Spare author has been in touch with his father since returning to England.
Queen Elizabeth III is now available for preorder.