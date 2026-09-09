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Royal Family Desperate for Advanced Copy of 'Queen Elizabeth III' Book as It Entails 'Scenarios the Palace Doesn't Want People Thinking About': Source

Rob Shuter

Rob Shuter's upcoming fictional book about the British monarchy's future isn't sitting well with the royal family.

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Sept. 9 2026, Published 2:48 p.m. ET

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An upcoming fictional book about the British monarchy's future allegedly has the royal family in a panic.

The palace is reportedly desperate to get their hands on a copy of Rob Shuter's Queen Elizabeth III, set to release on December 1, as they're worried what the story could feature.

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The Palace Is Concerned

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Prince Harry,Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Rob Shuter's fictional book is about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet, becoming queen.

Shuter's novel takes place 15 years in the future and kicks off with a tragic accident over Balmoral, which throws the monarchy into chaos. Set in a different timeline, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids are still in the line of succession, and due to different reasons, a few royals are skipped over for the throne, leading to a 21-year-old Lilibet suddenly becoming queen.

"Rob says it’s fiction, but that isn’t calming anybody down," a source tells OK! of the book. "He’s shining a spotlight on scenarios the Palace absolutely does not want people thinking about."

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King Charles
Source: MEGA

An insider said the palace doesn't wan't people 'thinking about' scenarios that play out in the book.

Another insider said the thought of King Charles' youngest granddaughter becoming the monarch "sounds outrageous until you actually look at the line of succession."

"That’s what makes this book so uncomfortable," they said. "It isn’t impossible."

Despite the Palace wanting to get their hands on the manuscript, the source insisted, "they’re not getting it. It’s under lock and key until publication day."

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The Sussexes Moved Back to England

Prince Harry,Meghan Markle, Lilibet and Archie
Source: MEGA,@MEGHAN / INSTAGRAM

The Sussexes and their kids moved back to England in August.

Buzz about the book comes just after the Sussexes and their kids moved from Montecito, Calif., back to the U.K.

The news was revealed in August, with both Lilibet, 5, and Archie, 7, currently attending school in London. However, the family-of-four is living in a private, non-royal residence, and none of them will be partaking in any royal duties.

In fact, on September 7, King Charles issued a letter to clarify to U.K. government and military that there is "no change" to the couple's status.

“To help avoid doubt or confusion, The King has directed that the following information be shared,” the letter stated, noting there were a "number of requests" for clarity.

The Sussexes' rep told NBC News "they were a little surprised not to have been told about this [the memo] in advance."

Prince Harry Has Been in Contact With His Father

King Charles,Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

A report revealed King Charles and Prince Harry have been in touch since the move.

Despite Harry moving closer to his family, he hasn't mended ties with brother Prince William since airing out the royal family's dirty laundry after fleeing to America in 2020.

On the other hand, Harry has been improving his formerly icy relationship with Charles.

Over the summer, Harry, Meghan and their two kids visited Charles and Queen Camilla for the first time since 2022.

More recently, People reported that despite claims stating otherwise, the Spare author has been in touch with his father since returning to England.

Queen Elizabeth III is now available for preorder.

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