Royal Family Has 'No Interest' In Socializing With Prince Harry At Coronation, Princesses Eugenie & Beatrice His Only Allies: Source
Prince Harry won't be welcomed with open arms when he touches down in the U.K. for King Charles' coronation.
The other day, a spokesperson confirmed the Duke of Sussex would be in attendance for the May 6 ceremony while his wife, Meghan Markle, stays in California with their two kids. However, a source claimed the royals will be keeping their distance from Harry while he's in town.
"Sources have suggested that other family members – with the possible exception of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – have no interest in talking with Harry beyond the most basic of greetings, suggesting the event will be even more awkward than Harry clearly feared," the insider spilled to one publication.
The source also noted that while Prince William "would never have stopped his brother from" attending, he still has "no plans" to speak with him, though there is a chance the two may interact as "a gesture of goodwill for their father."
Nonetheless, the men will be separated at the actual ceremony, as William, an active member of the monarchy, will be sitting several rows in front of his younger sibling.
Harry is also not expected to take part in the "procession after the service or join other members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, or for other celebrations," the source shared.
- Prince Harry Allegedly Started 'Tiaragate' Scandal That Was Pinned On Meghan Markle, Book Claims
- Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are 'Struggling' After Dramatic Exit From The Royal Family, Deepak Chopra Reveals
- Prince Harry & Prince William To Be Separated At King Charles' Coronation To Avoid Any Confrontation: Report
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite the royals not being thrilled over Harry's presence, royal expert Eloise Parker believes they'd rather have it this way than have Meghan come with her husband.
"I think there's bound to be some relief from William and Kate that Meghan won't be attending the coronation simply because less emphasis is going to be on them, who's looking where, who's lip reading, what's going on between them," she explained to an outlet.
"There's such a fever of interest in these relationships and the truth is we're never going to see a Real Housewives moment between these women," Parker continued. "Everything is going to be kept firmly under wraps and I think for Kate, the fact that Meghan isn't attending, helps her keep it that way."
Daily Mail spoke to the royal source.