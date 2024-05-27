15 Rudest Celebrities People Have Encountered: Jennifer Lopez, Ellen DeGeneres and More
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande has been rude enough toward people that social media users created video compilations showing her attitude when interacting with celebrities, her employees, fans and other people.
Several media outlets reported about Grande's disrespectful behavior when she visited Universal and Disney Parks. .
One of the users said on TikTok, "I heard that one house refused her because of how long the line was and she got so angry."
Another wrote on Reddit, "I worked at wdw when she visited way back when, before even the donut incident and way before the bombing, and everyone I worked with/knew who met her said she was awful, especially women and the older people. the only person who had a remotely ok interaction with her was the girl who, despite us being encouraged to treat celebs like every other guest, went full fangirl over her and worshipped her."
"People don't remember this bc the incident has been rebranded as 'everyone hates America now,' but Ariana didn't just lick a donut, she also cursed at the employee working there and spit on multiple. Just deeply nasty behavior. She was literally 22 at the time, and the store owner's interview is so sad, too. Miss Boca is exactly who it seems she'd be :/," a third Redditor disclosed.
In 2018, James Charles collaborated on a makeup tutorial with Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams. Dawson asked him about the rudest celebrity he had ever met, and Charles instantly named the "thank u, next" singer.
"I messaged her back, and I was like, 'Hey, did I do something wrong?' And she literally was like, 'Hey, babe, I saw a lot of angry tweets from my fans, and I would never want to disappoint them, so I unfollowed,'" Charles recalled, expressing his disappointment about how Grande would "stoop to the level of listening to people bullying me, just to appease them."
Grande was also called out for her alleged unprofessional behavior during her first concert in South Korea in 2017.
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher has received several tirades from celebrities for his rude behavior.
In 2018, Sharon Osbourne sat down for an interview with Larry King, during which she said she "did not get on" with him at all because of his rudeness.
"He comes on with an attitude, and he goes, 'What have you done in this industry?' And I was like, 'Kid, don't start with me because I'm going to eat you up and s--- you out.' I was just like, 'You don't know what you're dealing with kid,'" the TV personality continued.
Years later, Osbourne named Kutcher a "rude, rude, rude, rude little boy" and a "dastardly little thing."
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen has been known for lashing out at people publicly.
One of her most infamous diva moments involved Courtney Stodden, who broke her silence in March 2021 as she accused John Legend's wife of bullying and harassing her. The 29-year-old model dropped several tweets Teigen sent to her over a decade ago while explaining that the words affected her.
"I hate you" and "my Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap. mmm baby" were some of the tweets.
"It's so damaging when you have somebody like Chrissy Teigen bullying children," said Stodden.
Teigen published several apology messages afterward, but more social media users came forward to brand her a rude celebrity.
One Reddit user said, "Victim of her success really, as her followers increased she should have tidied up her s---. Reached out to the people she knew she'd talked s--- about etc. 0 sympathy."
"she's way too old to live out this like weird mean girl persona," a second commented.
Christina Aguilera
From celebrities to fans, Christina Aguilera's alleged rude behavior knows no boundaries.
Mary J. Blige, Avril Lavigne, Daniel Franzese and Valerie Bertinelli have been vocal about their experiences, sharing the same sentiments as the fans who have also found her unfriendly.
"I was trying to greet her properly, and she stuck her hand out for me to kiss it. I said, 'Oh, OK. You're headed down the wrong path already.' She was just nasty. She was very nasty. That's not the first time I heard that. I heard that from a couple people," Blige said.
The incident, unfortunately, made Blige lose her desire to work with Aguilera.
"I'm just putting that out there because, you know, later on, I don't want to hear anything about, 'She wants to do a song with me.' Because the first impression is the last impression with me," she went on.
Meanwhile, Lavigne revealed she received a fake laugh from the "Lady Marmalade" singer when she introduced herself to her.
Production crews of the shows Aguilera became part of also shared similar experiences.
In 2015, a source told RadarOnline.com, "Christina is such a terror to work with [on The Voice]. She is frequently late and she doesn't even seem to care or apologize for holding up the filming of the show. To make matters worse, she is constantly fighting with Adam [Levine]. They cannot stand each other."
Another crew member said in 2012, "When things get heated — on and off set — the people in makeup have been told to go to Christina and work on her so she doesn't start complaining or yelling. ... If she starts carrying on and making a scene [with the other coaches], the people in makeup act like a pit crew and rush to her to keep her quiet."
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres has a long history of being rude toward people, but the stories only led to her cancelation when some of The Ellen DeGeneres Show's guests broke their silence regarding the treatment they had endured. In light of those commentaries, comedian Kevin T. Porter created a thread and told his followers he would donate to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank for every anecdote about the entertainer.
The social media post reached 2,000 responses.
One of the tweets read, "When I was 15 @TheEllenShow was doing a contest of fans making a bust of her and sending it to her. I worked so hard on this and even wrote her a letter. Weeks later she used it as a prop in a game and gave it away to a random person with $500 attached to the bottom."
"My brother is a Wish kid. His wish was to be at the 12-days of Ellen, which was arranged.1 month before they cancelled because, 'Ellen refuses to interact with disabled people.' Crushed his heart," a second shared.
"Working for her, I was instructed that I can't look her in the eye and never ever say hi to her first. "But don't worry, she definitely won't be saying hi to you in the first place." She creates the most toxic environment for her staff," a third disclosed.
BuzzFeed reported on the toxic work culture, harassment and discrimination, and the scathing backlash eventually ended DeGeneres' show.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's humble beginnings helped her reach Hollywood but did not teach her to be kind to everyone. Staffers and servers notably shared their experiences while working with the "On The Floor" singer.
TikTok videos unveiled the stories over the past years, and one of the topics was about Lopez's backup singer who saw firsthand her mean girl side.
"If you were pretty or if you were a Latina, like game-over. She hated you," TikToker Julia Wang said of the singer. "[She] just acted like a bully. Can you image spending time with someone working in a closed setting every single day for months and this person never even acknowledging you or acting like you exist?"
On Quora, Emily Watford — who worked at the arena where she performed — detailed how Lopez's "niceness is so fake, disgusting."
"Everything in her room had to be white, she made them close and sanitize the entire child playroom for only her kid or kids whatever she has. That isn't so bad, if you got the money to do that then do it," she said.
Watford added, "What was bad was that a doorman looked at her and apparently she hates when staff look at her. So she started yelling at her whoever about it, in front of the doorman like he wasn't there. He said, so much for Jenny from the block, well she got him fired."
Most recently, a video captured Lopez spitting chewing gum into her assistant's hand went viral. The old video led the public to call out the "All I Have" singer.
Jerry Seinfeld
Despite being a brilliant comedian, Jerry Seinfeld has often disappointed fans with his treatment of other people.
In 2007, he appeared in an interview with Larry King, during which the host suggested he was canceled. Viewers thought at the time for being a jerk to the late talk show host, although the question was reportedly "somewhat true."
Aside from celebrities, Seinfeld also had unideal encounters with journalists and fans in public.
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber has marked several public meltdowns over the past few years, leaving fans unhappy with his behavior.
In 2017, he dissed his fans in New York City after trying to approach him and his car for a picture. Instead of answering them, he rolled up his window and drove away.
One responded, "@justinbieber Your fans always supported you then could u stop acting as an a------ when the only thing for which they ask is a photo? love u."
"@justinbieber u should respect people n specially ur fans, feeling so disappointed," a second mentioned the "Ghost" singer.
The following year, he publicly called out his fans, who kept screaming while explaining his Purpose album title. At the time, Bieber gave his microphone to one of the "loudest" in the crowd.
"I thought I could have a moment to say something, but if you guys want I can cut the b-------! I'm trying to engage, but if you guys don't want to, I'll play the music," Bieber said.
Lea Michele
Lea Michele has been called out several times for her harsh treatment of her Glee costars, including Samantha Ware, who accused her of making her time on the show difficult and threatening her to s--- in her wig.
Heather Morris also spoke about Michele's alleged "scary" on-set behavior.
"Now you see all these things coming out with these bigger names who were very disrespectful and mistreated a lot of people," she told the "Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino" podcast in 2021. "We absolutely could have stepped up and gone to the FOX execs and said how we felt about the situation, but no one did. … I think many people were very scared, and I know, genuinely, I felt like it wasn't my place, and I don't know why because I was a cast member."
Madonna
Amid The Celebration Tour, Madonna has been called out for her "rude behavior." Her most recent issue happened at the Kia Forum in California, during which she called out a concertgoer for remaining seated throughout her performance, only to find out that the fan was in a wheelchair.
A thread on Quora reemerged after the incident, asking the users, "Why is Madonna rude to her fans?"
"I've heard too many stories regarding her rudeness. She's been known to push people out of her way when passing by, she asked Peter Andre, a supporting act during her Australian tour 'Am I supposed to know you?' when he bumped into her a few years later," one user responded.
Her rude behavior also caused a theater to ban her, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
On top of these accounts, Cher once called the "Back That Up to the Beat" singer a spoiled brat for being a diva when she had an event at her home.
"I remember having her over to my house a couple of times, because [Sean Penn] and I were friends, and she just was so rude to everybody. It seems to me that she's got so much that she doesn't have to act that way," Cher continued.
Mike Myers
Even Mike Myers earned the diva title because of his attitude.
His The Cat In The Hat costar Amy Hill said her time on the set of the flick was "horrible" and "a nightmarish experience" because of his demands.
"I don't think [Mike] got to know anybody. He'd just be with his people and walk away. People would come and then he'd stand there. There was a guy who held his chocolates in a little Tupperware. Whenever he needed chocolate, he'd come running over and give him a chocolate. That's what divas are like, I guess. Or people who need therapy," she disclosed.
Even his staff members and former production workers experienced Myers' unfriendly treatment.
"Mike Myers had me fired off the set of The Love Guru because I made eye contact with him, and I was there as his body guard…" one person wrote on X.
Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan has maintained a positive reputation in Hollywood, so it shocked his fans when celebrities and other social media users called him "rude."
On The Late Late Show's "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" truth or dare segment, James Corden addressed the resurfaced video of Brosnan after Khloé Kardashian asked him to name a rude celebrity.
"I went to see U2 and I was there with my friend Louis and his wife, and my wife, and Pierce Brosnan was with some friends," he recalled, soon recalling, "And I looked at him and he didn't even glance at me. He just moved back into his area."
Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock made headlines when she allegedly rejected a veteran who requested an autograph while filming The Heat in Boston.
"Sandra was so rude," a source claimed. "She covered her face and yelled. He just wanted an autograph, and she actually yelled at him!"
Bullock denied the accusation, but more people opened up about their experiences — including her ex-husband, Jesse James. He claimed he cheated on her because he felt inferior throughout their marriage, though Bullock did not share her side after the comment.
Tobey Maguire
Former Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire has not been a pure, friendly neighborhood at all.
Fans thought Maguire started to become hot-tempered when his career took a bit of a dip in 2009. At the time, the negative press and personal issues made things worse for him.
Molly Bloom wrote in her memoir, Molly's Game, how Maguire became the nastiest and meanest celebrity she ever met. He reportedly asked her to "bark like a seal who wants a fish" for a $1,000 chip.
When Bloom refused, Maguire asked, "I'm not kidding. What's wrong? You're too rich now? You won't bark for a thousand dollars?"
Will Smith
Will Smith was instantly called rude and unlikeable after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. But before the incident, celebrities and fans shared accounts about their encounters with the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star.
"I will never do anything with an a------ like Will Smith," said Janet Hubert. "He is still an egomaniac and has not grown up. This constant reunion thing will never ever happen in my lifetime unless there is an apology, which he doesn't know the word."