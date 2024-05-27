15 Rudest Celebrities People Have Encountered: Jennifer Lopez, Ellen DeGeneres and More

Ariana Grande has been rude enough toward people that social media users created video compilations showing her attitude when interacting with celebrities, her employees, fans and other people.

Several media outlets reported about Grande's disrespectful behavior when she visited Universal and Disney Parks. .

One of the users said on TikTok, "I heard that one house refused her because of how long the line was and she got so angry."

Another wrote on Reddit, "I worked at wdw when she visited way back when, before even the donut incident and way before the bombing, and everyone I worked with/knew who met her said she was awful, especially women and the older people. the only person who had a remotely ok interaction with her was the girl who, despite us being encouraged to treat celebs like every other guest, went full fangirl over her and worshipped her."

"People don't remember this bc the incident has been rebranded as 'everyone hates America now,' but Ariana didn't just lick a donut, she also cursed at the employee working there and spit on multiple. Just deeply nasty behavior. She was literally 22 at the time, and the store owner's interview is so sad, too. Miss Boca is exactly who it seems she'd be :/," a third Redditor disclosed.

In 2018, James Charles collaborated on a makeup tutorial with Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams. Dawson asked him about the rudest celebrity he had ever met, and Charles instantly named the "thank u, next" singer.

"I messaged her back, and I was like, 'Hey, did I do something wrong?' And she literally was like, 'Hey, babe, I saw a lot of angry tweets from my fans, and I would never want to disappoint them, so I unfollowed,'" Charles recalled, expressing his disappointment about how Grande would "stoop to the level of listening to people bullying me, just to appease them."

Grande was also called out for her alleged unprofessional behavior during her first concert in South Korea in 2017.