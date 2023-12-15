Rudy Giuliani Hit with $148 Million Verdict and Potential 'Civil Death Penalty' After Defaming Election Workers

Freeman testified during the trial that she felt terrorized by Trump supporters and was forced to move from her home due to Giuliani's smears. "I was scared to come home at dark, you know," Freeman emotionally stated on the witness stand. "I was just scared, I knew I had to move."

Their attorney, Michael Gottlieb, urged the jurors to "send a message" with their verdict. He argued that Giuliani had "no right to offer up defenseless civil servants to a virtual mob in order to overturn an election."

Gottlieb also stated Freeman and Moss should each receive at least $24 million in damages, along with additional compensation for intentional infliction of emotional distress and punitive damages claims.