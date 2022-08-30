Rumer Willis Declares Herself 'Happiest Gal In The Land' As Potential Romance With Derek Richard Thomas Continues
Happily in love? Rumer Willis expressed her overwhelming joy with fans via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 28.
Over the last several weeks, Willis has gone from post to post boasting about how blissful life has been, captioning her most recent selfie, "Happiest gal in the land."
Willis seemed to be soaking up the sun as she displayed a subtle smile while wearing a strapless white lace top. The House Bunny star let her curly auburn hair loose as she sat back and relaxed during the calm afternoon.
SWEET SELF LOVE: RUMER WILLIS PREACHES BEING 'PROUD OF YOURSELF' EVEN IF 'NO ONE ELSE NOTICES' AS ROMANCE RUMORS SPREAD
Happiness seems to be a recent trend for the Sorority Row actress, as she shared in her latest Instagram post how she has been "feeling so grateful and lucky and insanely happy" these days.
Though Willis has not confirmed or denied any dating rumors, fans wonder if her recent cheerfulness has something to do with a brewing relationship with musician Derek Richard Thomas.
OK! has reported on sightings of the two laughing together as they headed out on wholesome dates. The movie star also followed up her "happiest gal in the world" selfie by sharing a post that showed her potential boyfriend rocking out on a guitar.
Willis seems to be keeping her spirits high following the sad news that her father, Bruce Willis, was diagnosed with aphasia.
She hasn't kept the struggle hidden from her rumored new beau, as in a social media upload from earlier this month, the musician was seen singing and playing guitar while the famous 67-year-old actor jammed out on the harmonica.
The Die Hard star's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared footage of the wholesome moment on Instagram, stating, “their talent is speaking for itself."
Amid the saddening news of her father having to step away from his acting career, fans are happy to see the stunning actress and her family keeping in such positive spirits.