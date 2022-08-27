Sweet Self Love: Rumer Willis Preaches Being 'Proud Of Yourself' Even If 'No One Else Notices' As Romance Rumors Spread

The heartfelt message comes just months after OK! reported breaking news of The House Bunny actress' father Bruce Willis having to "step away" from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

The 67-year-old award-winning actor has battled difficult complications with his condition — which impairs cognitive abilities — for the past few years. Prior to his family confirming his diagnosis, Bruce had struggled with early onset memory loss, among other related issues.

BRUCE WILLIS ROCKS OUT ON HARMONICA WITH DAUGHTER RUMER WILLIS' BOYFRIEND

His wife, Emma Heming Willis, revealed the sad news in an Instagram statement on Wednesday, March 30.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," shared the 44-year-old model.