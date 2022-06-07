Rumer Willis Hints At Her 'Healing' Process Amid Dad Bruce's Health Battle

Through thick and thin. After Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, his family vowed to be by his side every step of the way. And though the 67-year-old actor is the one who will experience a decline in some of his cognitive abilities, the ordeal has taken a toll on his loved ones as well.

Eldest daughter Rumer Willis, 33, hinted at going through some of her own struggles via her Instagram Story, posting an inspirational quote on the night of Monday, June 6.