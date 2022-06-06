In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub
For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!
On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose.
"A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever."
As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed, "You sure look like your momma ❤️ very pretty."
RUMER & TALLULAH WILLIS SPOTTED OUT & ABOUT IN L.A. AFTER SHARING THAT SHE'S BEEN PLAYING GUITAR FOR 'DADDIO' BRUCE WILLIS
While Willis is better known for her acting roles, she's recently been working on some music. Just the other day, she shared a 30-minute video of herself singing, admitting she made "a few mistakes," and two weeks prior, she revealed she's taken up the guitar again so she can "play some tunes" for "daddio" Bruce Willis.
The star's 67-year-old father was diagnosed with aphasia, which has resulted in him retiring from acting. The upsetting news came via a joint announcement from his blended family (aside from Rumer, he shares Scout, 30, and Talluah, 28, with ex Moore, as well as two girls with 43-year-old wife Emma Heming.)
"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the brood shared. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."
Since the Die Hard star and Heming's girls (Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8) are young, the mom-of-two has been in overdrive caring for the family, but she cherishes every minute of it.
"The girls bring so much love, laughter, and life into our home," she said. "For us as a family it’s always been about making memories. We just love spending time with each other and we know that time is precious, and I don’t take that for granted."