In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

RUMER & TALLULAH WILLIS SPOTTED OUT & ABOUT IN L.A. AFTER SHARING THAT SHE'S BEEN PLAYING GUITAR FOR 'DADDIO' BRUCE WILLIS

While Willis is better known for her acting roles, she's recently been working on some music. Just the other day, she shared a 30-minute video of herself singing, admitting she made "a few mistakes," and two weeks prior, she revealed she's taken up the guitar again so she can "play some tunes" for "daddio" Bruce Willis.