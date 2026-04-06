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'Absolutely Not Okay': Rumer Willis Ignites Uproar With Video Breastfeeding 3-Year-Old Daughter

Photo of Rumer Willis
Source: MEGA

Rumer Willis boldly asked her followers not to ‘judge her parenting’ while sharing a video of herself breastfeeding her 3-year-old daughter.

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April 6 2026, Published 12:39 p.m. ET

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Rumer Willis has fans divided after sharing an intimate breastfeeding video featuring her 3-year-old daughter.

"Sorry not sorry," Willis, 37, captioned a clip posted via Instagram on Sunday, April 5.

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Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram

Rumer Willis' video sparked a mixed reaction on social media.

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Rumer Willis Shared Intimate Breastfeeding Video

Photo of Rumer Willis shared a video of herself breastfeeding her 3-year-old daughter.
Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram

Rumer Willis shared a video of herself breastfeeding her 3-year-old daughter.

In the video, Willis wore a blue, flowing maxi-dress as she sat on a red chair and breastfed her daughter, Louetta, who was lying across her lap.

"When someone starts judging my parenting," the mom-of-one wrote in an overlay on the clip before it cut to a social media video of a woman at a whiteboard, urging people to stay out of her business.

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The Breastfeeding Video Sparked a Heated Debate

Photo of Rumer Willis welcomed her daughter, Louetta, in April 2023.
Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram

Rumer Willis welcomed her daughter, Louetta, in April 2023.

Many of the actress' social media followers encouraged her not to share the personal moment online if she wanted privacy.

"Do whatever you want but posting it on Instagram is literally asking for opinions that you know you won’t like," one person wrote, while another added, "Her daughter will hate her for this later in life. Mummy sent her up for a lifetime of embarrassment. Someone won't be visited in retirement home...and it's well deserved."

"By posting your private moments with your daughter, you are making it everyone's business," a third argued. "Absolutely not okay."

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Rumer Willis Had Her Supporters

Photo of Rumer Willis' breastfeeding video sparked a mixed response on social media.
Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram

Rumer Willis' breastfeeding video sparked a mixed response on social media.

Willis did have her supporters, who applauded her for "normalizing" the natural practice.

"You guys think she’s posting this for attention, I see it as a movement towards normalization of something that SHOULD be normalized. This SHOULD be normalized. Ancestrally, this is completely normal and healthy," one follower wrote. "Because society is so brainwashed to believe that everything that used to be healthy no longer is, is the reason why our society is so sick. This is part of a healthy developing child and there are still MANY benefits this child is receiving because of it."

A second user chimed in, "Nursed until my daughter stopped on her own at 4 years, 4 months. She's now 15 and I look back on this time with such happiness."

Rumer Willis Clapped Back at Haters in the Past

Photo of Rumer Willis clapped back at her parenting 'haters' in October 2025.
Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram

Rumer Willis clapped back at her parenting 'haters' in October 2025.

This isn't the first time Willis has clapped back at those who judged her for breastfeeding her daughter.

In October 2025, she snapped another selfie capturing the mother-daughter moment, writing, "For the haters who come at me about breastfeeding my 2 yr old I hope you have a blessed day 😘."

Willis welcomed her tot in April 2023 with then-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. The pair split in 2024, and she's often spoken out about the struggles of being a solo parent.

“Some days being a single mom is hard. She is not hard (ever) but some days doing everything alone can be,” the star said in a November 2025 video as she wiped away tears. "Wow and I just realized I have food in my teeth…really winning today."

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