Rumer Willis has quickly become the Queen of selfies, offering her almost one million Instagram followers glimpses of her fab figure as she enjoys the California sun or treats herself to a relaxing spa afternoon.

Apart from leaving little to the imagination when it comes to her social media posts, the famous offspring of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore is also quite vulnerable with the public when it comes to her mental health.

Willis most recently took to Instagram earlier this month to tell her thousands upon thousands of followers that she "woke up feeling weird" but had "no clue why."

