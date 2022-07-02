OK Magazine
Thirst Trap AlertThe Queen Of Selfies Rumer Willis Stuns In These Sexy Snaps — Photos

rumer pp
Source: @rumerwillis/instagram
Jul. 2 2022, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Rumer Willis has quickly become the Queen of selfies, offering her almost one million Instagram followers glimpses of her fab figure as she enjoys the California sun or treats herself to a relaxing spa afternoon.

Apart from leaving little to the imagination when it comes to her social media posts, the famous offspring of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore is also quite vulnerable with the public when it comes to her mental health.

Willis most recently took to Instagram earlier this month to tell her thousands upon thousands of followers that she "woke up feeling weird" but had "no clue why."

RUMER WILLIS SLIPS ON CLASSIC WHITE BIRKENSTOCK 'ARIZONA' SANDALS FOR A COFFEE RUN — GET THE LOOK

And while she has been open about some of the darker moments in her life, Willis has also used the platform to offer encouraging words to her followers and fans. "Healing doesn't have to look magical or pretty," a quote posted to her Instagram account read. "Real healing is hard, exhausting and draining. Let yourself go through it. Don't try to paint it as anything other than what it is. Be there for yourself with no judgement."

Holding true to the words she seemingly lives by, Willis often shows moments of herself enjoying her own company.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Rumer Willis strip down to her truest self in these sexy snaps.

rumer
Source: @rumerwillis/instagram

Gorgeous in green! Willis flaunted her abs in a bright green two piece that complimented her toned tummy.

rumer
Source: @rumerwillis/instagram

Nothing is better than a warm bubble bath after a day of catching rays, something Willis seems to often enjoy doing.

rumer
Source: @rumerwillis/instagram

While showing off her bright orange locks, Willis smized at the camera before taking on the California waves with the perfect sunset as her background.

rumer
Source: @rumerwillis/instagram

The best of both worlds! Willis was able to work on her tan while cooling down in her lavish pool.

rumer
Source: @rumerwillis/instagram

The sun-kissed beauty showed off her slim figure while celebrating herself on her 32nd birthday, gushing that she feels like "the most myself than I ever did," in an Instagram post at the time.

rumer
Source: @rumerwillis/instagram

Willis got cheeky with her mirror selfie, only covering her intimate areas with leaves from an oversized plant.

