ENTERTAINMENT Rupert Everett Reacts to Being Axed from 'Emily in Paris': 'It Was a Tragedy' Source: Netflix Rupert Everett revealed he was unexpectedly fired from 'Emily in Paris' after a guest role in Season 4, calling the experience ‘a tragedy.’ OK! Staff Aug. 2 2025, Published 1:16 p.m. ET

Rupert Everett is spilling the tea on his abrupt exit from Emily in Paris, and it's safe to say he's not over it. The English actor, who graced the Netflix series as interior designer Giorgio Barbieri in the Season 4 finale, "All Roads Lead to Rome," faced an unexpected twist. Giorgio reunites with Emily's boss, Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), while she searches for an office in the Eternal City. However, it seems that was the last fans will see of him.

Source: Mega Rupert Everett played interior designer Giorgio Barbieri in the Netflix series.

Everett opened up to Vanity Fair, revealing he won't return for the next season after being "fired" without explanation. "I did a scene in the latest season, and they told me, 'Next year we'll speak,'" Everett recounted. "I waited for them to call me — but ultimately, it never came, and they just fired me. Show business is always very difficult, from the beginning to the end. When they write the screenplay, they think they want you — but then things change, and they lose your character. I don't know why."

Source: Netflix Rupert Everett claimed he waited for a callback that never came.

The actor described the experience as "a tragedy," admitting, "I was in bed for two weeks because I couldn't get over it." In response to Everett's claims, Vanity Fair cited a source close to the production, stating that he was cast as a guest star and that his character's arc had concluded.

Source: Mega A source claimed Rupert Everett's guest star role had simply ended.

Despite his departure, Everett made a lasting impression on set. Leroy-Beaulieu, who starred alongside him, shared her favorite moment from the season. "I had so much fun with Rupert Everett in Rome," she told People. The French actress noted, "We hadn't met previously, but working with him was so much fun because his personality is crazy. That was a really great moment."

Source: Netflix Lily Collins and the main cast are set to return for Season 5 later this year.

Everett isn't the only cast member bidding adieu. Camille Razat, who played Emily's friend and rival Camille, announced she would not reprise her role in Season 5. "After an incredible journey, I've made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris," Razat wrote on Instagram. "It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories."

