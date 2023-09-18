14 of Russell Brand's Controversies and Sexual Assault Allegations Explained
August 2001: Russell Brand Showed Signs of Abusive Behavior
One of the earliest known controversies Russell Brand got himself involved in was during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August 2021. At that time, he got kicked out after provoking a concertgoer.
The Ballers actor called it a turning point of his career amid his struggles with addiction.
"It probably expedited my journey to not taking drugs anymore, to write material, to start taking comedy more seriously," he said.
September 12, 2001: He Sparked Controversy at the MTV
Things worsened the next month when MTV fired him after hiring him as a video journalist in 2000.
The now-48-year-old English comedian went to MTV studios a day after the tragic September 11 attacks in New York City while dressed as Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.
Years after the incident, he told Chelsea Handler during his appearance on her show Chelsea Lately that he consumed cocaine and heroin at that time and was high when he came to work.
"I challenge any of you to take crack and heroin and see how it affects your personal, private and professional life," he continued.
February 2006: He and Bob Geldof Clashed in Public
Years after enjoying a sudden success in his career, Brand found himself in another controversy with Bob Geldof.
Their feud started when he introduced the Irish singer-songwriter as Bobby Gandalf when he hosted the 2006 NME Awards, leading the latter to call Brand a c---. After awarding the "Lookin' After No. 1" singer, he slammed Geldof and one of his songs again.
"Bob Geldof there, obviously an amazing man to whom we have a lot to be grateful — not him calling me a c---, of course," he said. "Really, it's no surprise he's such an expert on famine; he has, after all, been dining out on 'I Don't Like Mondays' for 30 years."
2006: Russell Brand Allegedly Sexually Assaulted a 16-Year-Old
The string of allegations began when a woman stepped up to reveal that Brand sexually assaulted her when she was 16 during their three-month relationship. The BAFTA-nominated comedian was 30 at the time of the alleged incident and was working as a BBC radio presenter, in addition to hosting Big Brother's Big Mouth.
The alleged victim told the Sunday Times they met after Brand approached her in Leicester Square. When he saw her shopping bags, he reportedly took out a dress and told her she should wear it on their date that week.
The woman told her mother about the encounter and advised her to tell Brand her age. He remained unfazed and proceeded with their date, where he asked her to confirm she was 16 – to which the woman and a family member called a sign that Brand was grooming her.
Weeks later, Brand reportedly began to call her "the child" and claimed he sexually and emotionally abused her. She revisited the time he asked her to save his number and put "Carly" instead of lying to her parents – one of the things he made her do to deceive her elders.
2007: Jordan Martin Suffered Abuse
Another victim, named Jordan Martin, exposed Brand's alleged crimes, including sexual assault and physical and emotional abuse.
Martin and the Despicable Me voice actor shared a six-month relationship starting in February 2007.
According to Martin, Brand assaulted her at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester when he found out she spoke to her ex-boyfriend and showed his erratic behavior by damaging her phone before sexually touching her.
She detailed her claims in her 2014 book and eventually agreed to tell her story to the Sunday Times after declining an interview with investigative reporters.
September 2008: His Controversial MTV Video Music Awards Hosting Stint
Brand stirred criticism when he hosted the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards during which he called then-President George W. Bush a "retarded cowboy."
"Some people, I think they're called racists, say America is not ready for a Black President," he said. "But I know America to be a forward-thinking country because otherwise, why would you have let that retarded cowboy fella be president for eight years?"
During the same hosting stint, he called out the Jonas Brothers for their purity rings.
October 2008: Russell Brand Was Involved in Sachsgate
Before the sexual assault allegations emerged, one of his biggest scandals yet was the controversial Sachsgate.
In an episode of The Russell Brand Show, he and his guest Jonathan Ross called Andrew Sachs several times and claimed he had s—with his granddaughter, then 23-year-old Baillie.
BBC suspended them after the episode's release, and Brand eventually resigned and apologized to Sachs.
- Russell Brand Bragged About Kissing Meghan Markle in 2010 Movie Prior to Shocking Sexual Assault Allegations
- Kristen Bell Warned Costar Russell Brand Not to Try and Hookup With Her While Filming 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall'
- What Did Katy Perry Know? Singer Hinted at Russell Brand's 'Controlling' and 'Hurtful' Behavior Years Before Sexual Assault Allegations
September 2010: The Actor-Comedian Got Arrested After an Altercation With Paparazzi
A month before his wedding to Katy Perry, Brand got involved in an altercation with paparazzi at the Los Angeles International Airport before their flight to Las Vegas. Authorities put him under citizen's arrest, and he was charged with simple battery.
The "California Gurls" singer addressed his arrest on Twitter and defended her then-fiancé, writing: "If you cross the line & try an put a lens up my dress, my fiancé will do his job & protect me."
May 11: Russell Brand Was Deported from Japan
Brand was accompanying Perry on her Japan tour when the country's immigration officials deported him due to his history of legal offenses.
March 2012: He Was Arrested in New Orleans
While working on his film Paradise in a New Orleans casino, Brand had another encounter with a paparazzo after he threw the photographer's mobile phone.
"Since Steve Jobs died I cannot bear to see anyone use an iphone irreverently, what I did was a tribute to his memory," he wrote on Twitter, now X, after facing an arrest.
2012: A Woman Alleged the Comedian Raped Her Against a Wall
Another woman revealed to the Sunday Times that the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor raped her against a wall at his Los Angeles home after she refused to join him and his friend in a sexual activity. It happened while he and Perry were finalizing their divorce.
The victim alleged that Brand blocked the door to prevent her from leaving after the incident, which led her to undergo treatment at a Rape Treatment Centre that same day. She also received a five-month therapy treatment because of what happened.
2013: He Sexually Assaulted Another Woman at His Los Angeles Home
A woman who worked with Brand after meeting him at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting made a similar allegation about him sexually assaulting her at his Los Angeles home.
The A Royal Hangover star allegedly tried kissing her and removing her clothes while pinning her down, continuously doing so despite the woman's plea to stop.
Brand reportedly threatened her with legal action if she spoke about what happened, so she never reported him because she was fearful it would damage her career.
Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Russell Brand Sparked Fury for Spreading Misinformation
Despite the CDC and FDA's warnings, Brand used his YouTube channel as a venue for misinformation and promoted ivermectin as an alleged cure for COVID-19. He also shared vaccine videos as he questioned the "fact-checkers."
2020: Another Woman Claimed He Sexually Assaulted Her
An alleged victim of Brand contacted his literary agent to seek help after he sexually assaulted her during their three-month relationship, but she received a call from his lawyer denying her claims and accusing her of trying to get Brand's money.
"Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled by him," talent agency Tavistock Wood, which was co-founded by the woman's literary agent, said in a statement. "TW has terminated all professional ties to Brand.”