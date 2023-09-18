14 of Russell Brand's Controversies and Sexual Assault Allegations Explained

The string of allegations began when a woman stepped up to reveal that Brand sexually assaulted her when she was 16 during their three-month relationship. The BAFTA-nominated comedian was 30 at the time of the alleged incident and was working as a BBC radio presenter, in addition to hosting Big Brother's Big Mouth.

The alleged victim told the Sunday Times they met after Brand approached her in Leicester Square. When he saw her shopping bags, he reportedly took out a dress and told her she should wear it on their date that week.

The woman told her mother about the encounter and advised her to tell Brand her age. He remained unfazed and proceeded with their date, where he asked her to confirm she was 16 – to which the woman and a family member called a sign that Brand was grooming her.

Weeks later, Brand reportedly began to call her "the child" and claimed he sexually and emotionally abused her. She revisited the time he asked her to save his number and put "Carly" instead of lying to her parents – one of the things he made her do to deceive her elders.