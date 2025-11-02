Russell Crowe Shockingly Reveals He Will Never Marry Girlfriend Britney Theriot: 'My Life Is Joyous and Happy, Why Ruin That?'

Article continues below advertisement

Russell Crowe is strongly opposed to marrying girlfriend Britney Theriot. On the Sunday, November 2, episode of 60 Minutes Australia, the actor denied rumors that he is engaged to the 33-year-old, whom he has been dating for five years. Crowe, 61, was previously married to Danielle Spencer for 15 years and has no plans to tie the knot again.

Source: 60 Minutes Australia/YouTube Russell Crowe does not want to get married again.

"All these reports coming out that Britney and I are engaged, and I'm going to get married again? No," he clarified. "My life is joyous and happy, why ruin that with a wedding?" The Gladiator alum added, "I've been married once, and I know where that can go. I'm not gonna get married again. Doing it once is cool, but I don't want to get married again." Nonetheless, Crowe gushed over his "wonderful" relationship with Theriot. "We respect each other and wake up with a smile, and we are very happy," he said, noting that they "do everything together." The Unhinged star is proud to have the former Saints cheerleader by his side amid his busy lifestyle. "Mate, you know how romantic it is to be boyfriend and girlfriend wherever you are in the world?" he exclaimed.

Source: 60 Minutes Australia/YouTube Russell Crowe reflected on his relationship on '60 Minutes.'

The couple met on the set of Broken City in 2013. They started dating in November 2020 but didn't make their relationship official until October 2022, at the Rome premiere of Crowe's movie Poker Face. In September, they stepped out for a romantic date night on the red carpet of Nuremberg during the Toronto International Film Festival.

Source: MEGA Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot have been together for five years.

Crowe split from his ex Spencer in 2012 after nine years of marriage, and they finalized their divorce six years later. They share sons Charles, 21, and Tennyson, 19. "In other news … yesterday, April 9th, 2018 at 12:30pm Eastern Daylight time (Aus) … I officially became divorced. Thank you linesman. Thank you ball boys," Russell wrote in an X post at the time. Amid the separation, he put 200 items he gathered throughout his marriage up for auction. The sale, titled "The Art of Divorce," offered memorabilia from his famed movies, clothing, art, watches, guitars, furniture and more.

Source: MEGA Russell Crowe has no plans to marry Britney Theriot.