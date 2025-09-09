Russell Crowe Shows Off Slim Figure as He Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Girlfriend Britney Theriot

Article continues below advertisement

Russell Crowe is turning heads again for his noticeably slimmer frame. The 61-year-old actor made a rare red carpet appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, September 7, stepping out with longtime girlfriend Britney Theriot for the premiere of his latest film, Nuremberg.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Russell Crowe showed off his slim new look at TIFF.

Article continues below advertisement

In the photos, Crowe kept his look sharp and understated, rocking a black tailored suit with a matching black shirt. He skipped the tie for a laid-back edge but added some personality with bold, red-tinted sunglasses. By his side, Theriot dazzled in a silver satin slip dress with thin straps and a soft floral print that gave off a romantic vibe. She paired the dress with strappy metallic heels and loose waves.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

After the screening, he and his costars — Rami Malek, Michael Shannon, John Slattery, Leo Woodall, and Richard E. Grant — joined writer-director James Vanderbilt onstage, where the cast received a standing ovation. The film, based on Jack El-Hai’s nonfiction book The N--- and the Psychiatrist, dives into the aftermath of WWII and the trials that changed history.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actor attended the 'Nuremberg' premiere with Britney Theriot.

Article continues below advertisement

Crowe’s trim appearance comes just days after he was spotted in Spain enjoying some downtime. He was photographed lounging on the beach in a sky-blue bathing suit, smoking a cigarette under an umbrella and later wading into the water for a swim. The Gladiator star looked relaxed with Theriot close by. The couple also shared a lighter moment when Crowe posted a Vespa selfie on X (formerly Twitter). In the shot, Crowe sported a black polo and aviators, while Theriot leaned against the red scooter in a chic asymmetrical brown top and beige pants.

Article continues below advertisement

What an incredible experience witnessing the world premiere of #Nuremberg at #TIFF25! pic.twitter.com/BSniE3xYMd — Elliott (@smallyswankloii) September 8, 2025 Source: @smallyswankloii/X

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Behind the scenes, insiders said Theriot has been a major influence when it comes to Crowe’s recent health kick. “[His weight] was getting to a point where it was endangering his health, so she finally had to step up and say something to him,” a source revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The couple recently vacationed in Spain together.

Article continues below advertisement

Crowe focused on making long-term changes to his nutrition. “He didn’t want to go on a super calorie-restricted diet, so instead he’s been focused on eating really clean healthy foods, lots of lean protein and fresh veggies and fruits,” the insider explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Crowe also cut back on drinking, only indulging on special occasions, and started working with a personal trainer to build stamina through cardio. “He’s lost a good 30 pounds at this point, but he’s still hoping to drop another 20 pounds to get back to a healthier weight,” the source added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The 'Gladiator' star has already lost 30 pounds and wants to drop more, a source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

For Crowe, the changes go beyond appearances. “It’s not really about how he looks, this is about his overall health and making sure he’s around for many years to come,” the insider shared. “But, of course, he wants to look his best when he walks down the aisle and that means getting rid of his belly!” Even with the transformation, one thing hasn’t changed.