Russell Crowe Reveals Impressive Weight Loss at Wimbledon With Fiancée Britney Theriot After Source Says She Helped Him Slim Down: Photos
Looking good, Russell Crowe!
The actor was looking better than he has in years when he attended day two of Wimbledon alongside fiancée Britney Theriot.
For the event in London, England, the movie star rocked a black suit, white shirt, a colorful plaid tie and a pair of aviator sunglasses. He had his hair slicked back and sported his usual gray scruff.
Russell Crowe Debuts Weight Loss
Theriot wore a pink floral dress that featured cream fluttery sleeves, a matching scarf around her neck and sunglasses.
The couple sat next to each other and chatted throughout the game, with Theriot putting her hand on his shoulder at one point.
Crowe has appeared to maintain his weight loss, as he looked slimmed down after years of struggling with fluctuations. But as OK! reported, his partner "loves him at any size," an insider told a news outlet.
Britney Theriot Helped the Actor Drop the Pounds
However, his "weight was getting to a point where it was endangering his health, so she finally had to step up and say something to him" at one point.
To shed the pounds, the duo did a "complete overhaul of their pantry and tossed out all the junk foods and snacks," the insider explained. "He didn’t want to go on a super calorie restricted diet, so instead he’s been focused on eating really clean healthy foods, lots of lean protein and fresh veggies and fruits."
Crowe also "pretty much cut out the drinking" except for special occasions.
In addition, "he’s working out with a personal trainer and doing a lot of cardio to burn off the fat."
"It’s not really about how he looks, this is about his overall health and making sure he’s around for many years to come," the source shared. "But, of course, he wants to look his best when he walks down the aisle and that means getting rid of his belly!"
The Oscar winner is able to transform himself physically for roles, once losing 50 pounds for The Nice Guys.
"I was 121.6 kilos (268 pounds) the first week of August," he spilled to an Australian radio show in 2016. "I wanted to be the physical juxtaposition of Ryan Gosling.”
When Did Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot Start Dating?
According to reports, the couple first met on the set of Broken City in 2013, though rumors of them dating didn't surface until 2019.
Back then, an insider told OK! that Crowe has been "so much calmer" since they got together, insisting, "the difference is like night and day."
He popped the question in 2023, but wedding details have remained scarce.