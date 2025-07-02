Russell Crowe Reveals Impressive Weight Loss at Wimbledon With Fiancée Britney Theriot After Source Says She Helped Him Slim Down: Photos

For the event in London, England, the movie star rocked a black suit, white shirt, a colorful plaid tie and a pair of aviator sunglasses. He had his hair slicked back and sported his usual gray scruff.

The actor was looking better than he has in years when he attended day two of Wimbledon alongside fiancée Britney Theriot .

Crowe has appeared to maintain his weight loss, as he looked slimmed down after years of struggling with fluctuations. But as OK! reported, his partner "loves him at any size," an insider told a news outlet.

The couple sat next to each other and chatted throughout the game, with Theriot putting her hand on his shoulder at one point.

To shed the pounds, the duo did a "complete overhaul of their pantry and tossed out all the junk foods and snacks," the insider explained. "He didn’t want to go on a super calorie restricted diet, so instead he’s been focused on eating really clean healthy foods, lots of lean protein and fresh veggies and fruits."

However, his "weight was getting to a point where it was endangering his health, so she finally had to step up and say something to him" at one point.

An in insider said Theriot has always loved and supported the star at any size.

Crowe also "pretty much cut out the drinking" except for special occasions.

In addition, "he’s working out with a personal trainer and doing a lot of cardio to burn off the fat."

"It’s not really about how he looks, this is about his overall health and making sure he’s around for many years to come," the source shared. "But, of course, he wants to look his best when he walks down the aisle and that means getting rid of his belly!"