Ryan Buttigieg: Discover Why He Is Considered The Elon Musk Of E-commerce

“I think it's very important to have a feedback loop, where you're constantly thinking about what you've done and how you could be doing it better. I think that's the single best piece of advice: constantly think about how you could be doing things better and questioning yourself.”

-Elon Musk

Questioning himself was exactly how Change Online’s Ryan Buttigieg started his journey as an online entrepreneur. He had been working 14-hour workdays as a line chef for nine years, living paycheck to paycheck with two daughters to support. He questioned whether that was the best life could get for him and his family.

At the end of the day, the answer was no.

“I felt the need to do something different so I could spend more time with my family while providing for them,” says Buttigieg. “And deep down I knew working 14 hours a day for little pay was not the best way to do that.”